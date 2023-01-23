Olympic bronze medalist Rupinder Pal Singh on Sunday slammed the critics of the Indian Men's Hockey Team after they got knocked out of contention for winning the ongoing World Cup in Odisha. India lost to New Zealand on penalties to end their hopes of winning the trophy. After the match, Rupinder turned to his official Twitter handle to back the Indian team and chastised those who took the opportunity to berate the Men in Blue for their early exit from the tournament.

Rupinder Pal Singh slams Indian Men's Hockey Team's critics

"We win as a team, and we lose as a team. No one person deserves the praise or the blame, ever. Get that absolutely straight in your mind. The ones who are hurt the most at this point are the players who gave it all in the field," Rupinder wrote in his tweet.

"No player ever wants to lose, it’s a sport, and results don’t always go in our favour. It’s easy to sit back at the comfort of your homes and hurl abuses at those who not too long ago stood on the podium at the biggest stage of them all, Olympics," he added.

"You came forward to meet, click pictures and celebrate… but don’t want to stand by the team when they are at a low point. The growth of our sport is our collective responsibility. Think before you dare to abuse any single person who wears that tricolour," Rupinder concluded.

Among those who lashed out at the Indian team for their World Cup exit is former India player Viren Rasquinha, who said that the current squad was just a shadow of the team that played at the Tokyo Olympics. "The fact is we were a shadow of the team that we were at the Tokyo Olympics," Rasquinha wrote on Twitter.

India vs New Zealand

India and New Zealand played out a 3-3 draw before the match went into penalty shootouts. New Zealand won 4-5 on penalties and qualified for the next round to play current world champions Belgium in the quarterfinals. India allowed New Zealand to come back into the match after taking a 2-0 lead in the first half. New Zealand scored a goal in Q2 to shorten the lead to 2-1. India then came back and scored one more goal in Q3 to extend their lead again. However, the Kiwis managed to score the equaliser before the end of the match to force penalty shootouts.

Image: Twitter/HockeyIndia