'Goal Is To Win The World Cup': Neelam Panghal After Junior Asia Cup Victory | EXCLUSIVE

The Indian team on Sunday defeated South Korea 2-1 to win the Women's Junior Asia Cup title in Kakamigahara, Japan. This is the first time that India won the Women's Junior Asia Cup. In the process, India also booked a spot in the upcoming FIH Women's Junior World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be held in Chile in November-December. Annu and Neelam scored two crucial goals for India in the final against Korea last week.

In an interview with Republic Media Network, Neelam Panghal spoke about her journey to the top of her game and her experiences at the recently concluded Women's Junior Asia Cup. She also opened up about her future aspirations as a member of Team India and also as an individual player. Furthermore, Neelam expressed her desire to win the upcoming Women's Junior World Cup later this year and subsequently shine for India at the world's biggest sporting stage - The Olympics.

Q: Tell us about your journey and how it has been so far

I developed an interest in hockey during my early school years, around the time I was in fourth or fifth grade. It was all thanks to my elder sister, who was already involved in the sport. Living in a village located in Hisar district, Haryana, I began accompanying her to the local ground. Then I decided to enroll at the SAI Training Centre in Hisar. Witnessing notable figures like Savita di and Poonam Rani di (Indian hockey legends who represented the senior team) I became profoundly inspired.

It was at the SAI Training Centre that I embarked on my journey of participating in tournaments. In 2016, I competed in my first-ever domestic tournament. Gradually, I began taking incremental steps toward achieving my goals. During the same time, I became aware of various training camps available to enhance my skills. In 2018, I took the opportunity and joined one of these camps. However, due to some reason, I was unfortunately excluded from the camp. But in 2022, I rejoined the camp. So, this has been my journey thus far.

Q: Was your goal the game-changing moment in the final?

Indeed, one could argue that the goal I scored during the final of the Junior Women's Asia Cup was a game-changing moment. However, I prefer not to label it as my personal achievement but rather as a collective effort of my team. Throughout the tournament, I shouldered the responsibility of taking penalty corners for my team. In the initial match, I managed to secure three goals, and I added another one against Chinese Taipei. Nevertheless, there was a period in between when I struggled to find the back of the net. This left me somewhat disappointed, as scoring from penalty corners is typically considered a guaranteed goal in hockey.

When the opportunity presented itself during the final, I was determined to capitalize on it. My teammates approached me, urging me to seize the chance. Deepika, one of my teammates, approached me personally, expressing the team's desire for me to secure the goal. I responded with a resounding "Yes, sure." Undoubtedly, it served as a turning point in the match, enabling us to take the lead.

Q: How do training facilities overseas stack up as compared to that in India?

In my perspective, there are indeed several similarities, but I personally favor the training facilities in India. One notable distinction is the availability of comprehensive resources for recovery during our training in Bengaluru. Unlike the situation where we stayed at a hotel abroad, back in India, we had access to everything necessary for effective recovery. This aspect makes India's training facilities stand out as the best option, for me at least.

Q: How much are you in sync with other international teams?

While it is true that within Asia, we may have an upper hand, it would be inaccurate to claim outright superiority. Teams such as Japan and Korea have proven themselves to be formidable opponents, displaying remarkable skill and competitiveness. It would be unjust to undermine their abilities by declaring ourselves as definitively better. However, it is important to note that we are not inferior either. We have worked tirelessly to improve our game and bridge any gaps that may have existed between us and these strong teams.

Nevertheless, when considering the world stage, we acknowledge that there is still much work to be done. We are fully aware that achieving success at the world level requires immense hard work. As a team, we are committed to putting in the necessary hard work and taking the required steps to elevate our performance. We draw inspiration from our senior team, who have shown significant progress, and we strive to learn from their achievements. Our ultimate goal is to secure a medal at the international level and emerge as champions. Preparations for that are in full swing.

Q: What are your future aspirations/personal goals?

As a team, our immediate goal is to compete in the upcoming World Cup. We have successfully qualified for the tournament, and our primary focus now is to win a medal there. The World Cup is scheduled for December, and we are dedicated to putting forth our best effort to achieve this goal.

Furthermore, I personally aspire to participate in the Olympics one day and secure a place on the medal tally. Just like the satisfaction of holding an Asia Cup medal, I envision the gratification of clutching an Olympic medal in my hands. To transform this aspiration into reality, I am fully committed to working diligently. Currently, I am putting in the necessary effort and dedicating myself to the demanding training required to win an Olympic medal.

Q: Who's your favourite athlete? (from any sport)

Serena Williams is an athlete whom I deeply admire. From my childhood days, I have closely followed her remarkable journey. I have eagerly watched her interviews and had the privilege of witnessing her games on television multiple times. She serves as an incredible role model in my life.

Image: Instagram/NeelamPanghal