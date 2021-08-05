Gujarat Diamond Merchant Promises Rs 11 Lakh, Car For Indian Women's Hockey Team

In an effort to boost the morale of the Indian women’s hockey team, Gujarat’s billionaire diamond merchant Savji Dholakia on Wednesday took to his official Twitter handle to announce expensive handouts to the women players in case they won the Tokyo 2020 Olympics gold medal for the country. Dholakia, who dons a reputation for distributing lavish prizes announced that his company Hari Krishna Group will provide assistance of Rs 11 lakh to Indian women’s Hockey team players to “build their dream house” if they won the Olympics final.

Furthermore, he stated, that for those players who did not wish to own a house, he will gift them a “brand-new car” worth Rs 5 lakh. The Indian women’s hockey team will compete with Great Britain for the bronze medal after they lost the match to Argentina in the semifinals with 1-2. The Rani Rampal's team will now play the match against the 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallists GBR team, which lost the first semi-finals to the Netherlands.

In a Twitter post, the Gujarati billionaire said, “With incredible pride in my heart, I take this opportunity to announce that HK Group has decided to honour our Women's hockey team players. For each player who wishes to build her dream home, we will provide assistance of Rs 11 lakh.” Furthermore, he added, “Our girls are scripting history with every move at Tokyo 2020. It is our humble effort to boost the morale of our players.”

NRI in US boost morale of Indian Women's Hockey players

As he announced the handouts, his effort was joined by other overseas Indian residents to motivate the Indian women’s hockey team to bag the gold for the country. “Dr. Kamlesh Dave, my brother’s friend from the US, has assured to praise all winners with one lakh rupees each,” Dholakia wrote. “I thank Indians residing in the United States for helping Indian sportspersons. This will not only boost the morale of our players but will also help them to perform better in coming tournaments,” he added, as he launched a series of tweets. “I would also like to urge my countrymen to come forward and support our players. We need to motivate them so that they could bring more glory to our nation. Jai Hind!” He added.