Gurjant Singh Says Hockey Team To Train For Commonwealth, Asian Games From Next Month

The Indian men’s hockey team forward, Gurjant Singh has said that the Indian team will start training next month, for a jam-packed schedule this year. The Indian men’s team is due to play at the Commonwealth and Asian Games later this year. The Indian men’s and women’s hockey players received an enlivening welcome upon their arrival at Amritsar on Wednesday.

Gurjant Singh, in a conversation with ANI, said, “We'll start training from next month. We have a busy year ahead due to Commonwealth and Asian Games. Confidence of team is high”. District Collector of Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Khaira, also lauded Team India on the performance of Indian men in the Tokyo Olympics. He said, “This is a matter of pride for us that our team has won the bronze medal after 40 years. We will take them to the Golden Temple then we will escort them home. This is a small gesture from us. They all deserve it. (sic.)"

Meanwhile, Gurjant Singh's uncle said, "Many people are dancing in happiness for their return. Everyone's ready to welcome them."

Preparations to start soon as India gears up for Commonwealth and Asian Games

The Indian men’s hockey team ended a 41-year medal drought by winning the gold medal in Tokyo. This performance by the team at the biggest sporting carnival of the year took India to the 3rd position in the International Hockey Federation(FIH) behind Belgium and Australia. Before climbing to the third, the previous best by India was the 4th position in 2020. In the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian men’s side finished second in Pool A, winning four out of the five matches they played in the tournament’s league stage.

They crushed Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinals but lost against Belgium 3-2 in their semi-final clash. However, they came back strong in the match for third place against Germany. India won the close contest to grab a 5-4 win and clinch another bronze medal for India. This was the first time since the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics that India earned any medal at the event. Meanwhile, the Indian women's hockey team also finished fourth after losing out on both their semi-finals and third-place match against Argentina and Great Britain, respectively.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Source: Gurjant Singh- Instagram)