Gurjant Singh's Family Celebrates After India's Historic Win At Tokyo Olympics; Watch

The Indian men's hockey team on Thursday defeated Germany in the bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics. The contest was closely fought between both sides but India eventually emerged as the victor, winning the game 5-4. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Gurjant Singh's family members can be seen dancing on the title track of the famous film 'Chak de India!'. India won an Olympic hockey medal after 41 long years. The last time India had won an Olympic medal in hockey was in the 1980 Moscow Games, where the Men in Blue had clinched their record eighth gold medal.

#WATCH | Punjab: Family members of hockey player Gurjant Singh in Amritsar celebrate the victory of Team India's match against Germany.



Germany took an early lead in the match with a goal from the very first attack. A reverse hit from Herzbruch in front of goal was saved by India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, however, Timur Oruz converted the rebound to give the team the lead. Germany kept the pressure and once again brought Sreejesh into action as he made a great save from his left hand off a deflection from a German stick. India was finding it difficult to deal with waves of the German attack with Sreejesh standing like a wall between the goal and German attack.

In the second quarter, India managed to find the equaliser courtesy of Simranjeeet. India started a counterattack with Hardik Singh intercepting the ball and passing it to Nilakanta, who took his time but found Simran at the center of the circle. He turned and struck a tomahawk shot into the nets. The German team however was immediate with its response by scoring the second goal as Ruhrer managed to find a way to send the ball inside the circle for Wellen to apply the finishing touch and give his team the lead. India's poor defending led to Germany doubling their lead through Furk after Surender Kumar lost possession inside the circle after being double teamed by German players.

Before the end of the second quarter, India scored two back-to-back goals to make the score even. Hardik Singh and Harmanpreet Singh scored the goals for India towards the back end of the second quarter. The third quarter began with India taking the lead for the first time in the game. Rupinder Pal Singh scored the fourth goal for India. Simranjeet Singh scored another goal and took the lead to 5-3. Germany managed to score a goal in the fourth quarter, however, India never gave the 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallists another chance to score and held them at 5-4 until the final whistle blew.

Image: AP/ANI