HISTORIC: Indian Women's Hockey Team Beat Australia 1-0 To Seal Semis Berth In Olympics

The Indian women's hockey team made history as they registered a 1-0 win over Australia in the quarterfinal of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 women's hockey clash on Monday and by the virtue of this win, they have qualified for the semi-finals of the Olympics for the very first time in the history of the quadrennial event.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian women's team beat Australia

It was Gurjit Kaur who drew first blood for India in the ahead from the first penalty corner with just six minutes left in the second half. Both teams had kept each other at bay in the first half which ended in a stalemate. In fact, India had dominated in the first quarter as they had nearly 60% of the ball possession.

At the same time, the defence were brilliant as well as they held on to their nerves brilliantly and ensured that there were no further hiccups and did not allow the Australians to capitalise and take advantage in any manner whatsoever. Goalie Savita Rani made an outstanding save in the final quarter as the Australian women's team just could not succeed in finding the back of the net as the Indians celebrated in delight once the final whistle blew.

Coming into the match, the odds were totally against India as in world no.2 Australia, a mighty unbeaten opponent, awaited them in the last-eight round. However, the Indian women's team brought their A-game on the day when it mattered the most and knocked the three-time Olympic champions out of the competition.

IND vs AUS: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulates India women's team

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the Indian women's hockey team on a 'splendid'performance that helped them in qualifying for the semis.

Splendid Performance!!!



Women’s Hockey #TeamIndia is scripting history with every move at #Tokyo2020 !



We’re into the semi-finals of the Olympics for the 1st time beating Australia.



130 crore Indians 🇮🇳 to the

Women’s Hockey Team -

“we’re right behind you”! pic.twitter.com/vusiXVCGde — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 2, 2021

Law Minister and former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also came forward and said that he has no words to express his 'excitement' and 'happiness'.

India's dream is coming to reality! Our Women's Hockey Team has defeated Australia! India's Men's and Women's teams have reached semi-finals at #Tokyo2020 Olympics! I have no words to express my excitement and happiness! https://t.co/3swWYTvH6O pic.twitter.com/bM6the9vh6 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 2, 2021

Rani Rampal & Co.'s will now be up against Argentina in a high-voltage semi-final clash as they inch a step closer towards medal contention in this edition of the prestigious tournament.

Argentina outclassed the Rio Olympics bronze medalists Germany 3-0 on Monday as they successfully made it to the last-four of the quadrennial event for the first time since the 2012 edition that was held in London where Las Leonas had finished as the second-best side by winning the silver medal.