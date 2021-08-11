Hockey Captain Mandeep Singh Says Team's Confidence Is High; Encourages Youth To Work Hard

The Indian men's and women's hockey teams received an enlivening welcome at Amritsar on Wednesday. Forward Gujrant Singh said that the Indian team will start training next month for a jam-packed schedule this year. Later, in a press conference, Indian Captain Mandeep Singh inspired youth and motivated them with his words.

Mandeep Singh's advice for the youth

Captain Mandeep Singh while attending the press conference said that players always have ups and downs and the need for a family to stick by them during those crucial moments becomes essential for the development of a player as well as his mentality. While focusing his thoughts on the younger generation, he said, "Hockey is an ever-changing sport lot just like all other competitive sports. Just like Neeraj Chopra received the gold medal in track and field events which is picking momentum now, more and more youth will be inspired." He concluded by saying that through hard work any feat could be achieved.

The Indian men's hockey team are due to play at the Commonwealth and Asian Games next year. In a conversation with ANI, Indian forward Singh said, "We will start training from next month. We have a busy year ahead due to the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. Confidence of the team is high."

India's at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Indian men's hockey team claimed a bronze medal when they defeated Germany at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The scoreline at the Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo stood at 5-4. The Indian hockey team had not won a medal since Moscow 1980, when they won the last of their golds. India had only been defeated twice at the Olympics and bthat too only by the eventual finalists Australia and Belgium. Team India had won four medals at the Tokyo 2020. India rose to the third spot in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) World rankings. Team India finished second in their Pool A games winning four out of five groups matcheds and defeated Great Britain 3-1 in their quater final clash before losing to Belgium in the semi final.

Image: @KirenRijiju/Twitter