Hockey India Announce Squad For Asian Champions Trophy, Manpreet Singh To Captain

Hockey India has announced a 20-member squad for the upcoming Men's Asian Champions Trophy, which will be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh from December 14-22 at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium. Manpreet Singh will lead the side, while drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh has been named as the vice-captain.

India along with Pakistan will go into the tournament as defending champions after the two teams shared the award with 2018 final being abandoned due to heavy rain.

India will commence its campaign with a game against Korea and will later face off against Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, and hosts Bangladesh in a single-pool tournament. In terms of team news, goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is among the notable absentees with the federation resting the veteran and giving a chance to Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera at the goal.

Owing to the prevailing COVID-10 situation, the FIH and the Asian Hockey Federation jointly agreed to allow all teams to name 20-member squads with 18 players allowed to be chosen in every game.

India men's hockey team for Asian Champions Trophy

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (VC), Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (C), Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh

Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra

Image: Hockey India