Hockey India Announces 25 Players For Senior Women’s Coaching Camp At SAI In Bengaluru

Having displayed an inspiring show at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, where the Indian Women’s Hockey Team finished fourth at the standings, Hockey India is geared up for the Senior Women’s Coaching Camp. Hockey India has announced the name of 25 players for the coaching camp, that begins at the Sports Authority of India(SAI), Bengaluru campus on September 13.

As per the official announcement on Hockey India’s website, the core group of 16 players, who were a part of the Indian Olympic contingent during the Tokyo Olympics 2020, will report SAI on September 12. The core group consists of players like Savita Punia, Rajani Etimaru, Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Gurjit Kaur, Nisha, Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Namita Toppo, Rani Rampal, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, and Udita. The National coaching camp will end on 20 October.

The list also consists of experienced players like Lilima Minz, Rashmita Minz, Jyoti, Rajwinder Kaur, and Manpreet Kaur, who have also received a call-up for the National camp. Meanwhile, Gagandeep Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Suman Devi Thoudam, and Mahima Choudhary have been promoted to the Senior core group from the Junior ranks.

On the other hand, Salima Tete, Lalremsiami, and Sharmila who were part of the Indian squad in their Olympics campaign will join the Junior Indian Women’s Team’s ongoing coaching camp at the same campus in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Bichu Devi Kharibam who was a part of the Olympic Core group will also join the Junior National Camp. The Junior Women’s Core group have a major tournament ahead in form of the all-important FIH Junior Women’s World Cup, which will be held from December 5 to December 16 in South Africa.

FIH Junior Women’s World Cup starts on December 5, 2021

Meanwhile, as mentioned in the official announcement, Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam put his thoughts forward after announcing the team. He said, "I believe the players are looking forward to regrouping at the National Camp in Bengaluru. While the campaign in Tokyo ended on a disappointing note for the players as it was a case of so near yet so far from the medal, the love and support the players have received over these past few weeks has been incredible and this has motivated them to do better. An important year is coming up with big tournaments and I am sure this camp will be the beginning of a good season ahead."

