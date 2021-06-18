Hockey India Announces Women’s Squad For Tokyo Olympics, 13 Players Are From Railways

Hockey India has announced the final list of players selected to represent the Indian Women’s Hockey Team at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. Union Minister for Railway Piyush Goyal took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate the players for their selection in the hockey team that would represent India in the Olympics. He also informed that 13 of the selected players are from the Indian Railways.

Indian hockey team includes 13 players from Railways

While congratulating the women hockey team, Piyush Goyal shared the picture of the selected team. He said that the team has a "good mix of experience and youth". He added that 13 players from Indian Railways selected for representing India at the Tokyo Olympics are "making Railway family proud". Hockey India on June 17 announced the squad that would represent India at the Tokyo games. The 16-member squad includes eight experienced players, while eight new players have been given the chance to make their Olympic debut for Team India., Hockey India said in the statement. The eight Olympic debutants include drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur, Salima Tete, Udita, Nisha, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, the first player hailing from Mizoram in the team.

Congratulations to the Indian Women's Hockey Team selected for participation in #Tokyo2020 Olympics.



The contingent has a good mix of experience & youth.



13 of the 16 selected players are from Indian Railways, making our Railway family proud.



— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 17, 2021

Good mix of Experienced Players + New Talent = 𝗘 𝗫 𝗖 𝗘 𝗟 𝗟 𝗘 𝗡 𝗖 𝗘



Here are the players who will represent 🇮🇳 at #Tokyo2020



— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 17, 2021

The eight experienced players that participated in the last Olympics include skipper Rani, goalkeeper Savita, Deep Grace Ekka, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Nikki Pradhan, Navjot Kaur, and Vandana Katariya. Speaking on the team selection, Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne said the team has worked very hard over the last few years. The team has a good mix of experienced players and new talent, which is "excellent", Hockey India said in the statement. He added that they look forward to taking on the best in the world in Tokyo. Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam wished the selected players success and hoped for a fine show in Tokyo.

