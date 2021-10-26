Hockey Junior World Cup To Commence From Nov 24 In Odisha Without Fans

Hockey India and International Hockey Federation (FIH) in a joint decision on Tuesday has announced that it will be holding the Men's Hockey Junior World Cup behind closed doors and will not allow any spectators in the stadium. The Men's Hockey Junior World Cup is scheduled to commence on November 24 and Kalinga Stadium in Odisha will be hosting the first match. However, spectators will still be able to enjoy the marquee quadrennial tournament via telecast only.

"While the stadium will only be open to accredited personnel and the participants of the tournament, the fans can tune in and cheer for their favourite teams and players, across platforms around the world for all games," the release added.

Organisers prioritise social distancing amid COVID pandemic

On a previous note, the Odisha government had decided to allow only 30 per cent spectators inside the Kalinga stadium. The organising committee has decided to be extra cautious. In a release put out by organisers on Tuesday it read,

"With the sheer popularity of the sport in this region and expected crowds in the stadium, the organisers believe it would not be possible to control that number of people and yet follow all the necessary covid guidelines and protocols laid out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, State Government, FIH and Hockey India."

The organisers mentioned how social distancing was a priority due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and the safety of the fans and athletes needs to be prioritised. It said, adding that it was decided to hold the tournament in an environment where the health and safety of the participating teams is of paramount importance.

Men's Hockey Junior World Cup

As reports by ANI claim that spectators will not be allowed at the Men's Hockey Junior World Cup scheduled to begin at Bhubaneswar on November 24, it is easy to say that the tournament has suffered a considerable amount of setback due to COVID constraints. While Australia and New Zealand had decided to withdraw their teams due to the travel restrictions imposed by their respective governments, England cited concerns over the influx of COVID cases in India as a reason to pull out of the event. 16 teams including defending champions and hosts India, Argentina, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Egypt, France, Germany, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Africa, Spain, The Netherlands, and the United States will be contesting in the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup. The final match will be played on December 5 and Quarterfinals and Semifinals will be held on December 1 and 3 respectively.

Image: Twitter/@SwarupKumarDas/@Dipta Mishra