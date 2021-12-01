Last Updated:

Junior Hockey WC: India Beat Belgium Via Stunning Goal From Shardanand Tiwari; WATCH

India defeated Belgium 1-0 in their Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 quarter-final match at the Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday to progress to the semi-finals.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021

Image: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia


Reigning champions India defeated Belgium 1-0 in their quarter-final match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Wednesday to progress to the semi-finals of the Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021.

The Men in Blue will now face Germany in the semi-finals on December 3. Meanwhile, the other semi-final will take place between France and Argentina. Here is a look at Shardanand Tiwari's incredible goal that separated the two sides.

India vs Belgium: Shardanand Tiwari's goal separates sides

Shardanand Tiwari converted an unbelievable penalty corner in the 21st minute to help score India's only goal of the match. Tiwari was excellently set up by vice-captain Sanjay Kumar via his stunning dummy. The drag-flicker then made no mistake in putting the ball into the back of the net past Belgium goalkeeper Boris Feldheim. This was yet another victory over Belgium in the Hockey Men's Junior World Cup, having defeated them 2-1 in the last edition in 2016.

READ | Jr Hockey WC: India counts on attackers and drag-flickers to get the better off Belgium in quarter-finals

Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 quarter-final review

The India vs Belgium match was an outstanding game as both sides demonstrated a masterclass in defence. The Belgians commenced the match on the front foot and created immense pressure on the Men in Blue in the first few minutes. However, the Bharat Army maintained their composure to deny Belgium any opportunity despite conceding three penalty corners in the match.

READ | Indian women's hockey team leaves for Korea to take part in Asian Champions Trophy

The first major opportunity in the match fell to Belgium in the 13th minute when Indian custodian Prasanth Chauhan denied Thibeau Stockbroekx from close range. Soon after, the Men in Blue created an opportunity of their own, with Uttam Singh seeing his effort blocked by Boris Feldheim. With India growing in confidence, they made their breakthrough in the 21st minute, with Shardanand Tiwari scoring the goal.

READ | Six-time champions Germany, Argentina, France enter Junior Hockey WC semifinals

While Belgium failed to create any decent opportunity in the third quarter to get back into the game, they did create several chances in the fourth and final quarter. India's goalkeeper Pawan made stunning diving save towards his right to deny Roman Duvekot from equalizing. Soon after, the Men in Blue's resolute defence also came to the rescue by denying Belgium to score from two penalty corners in the final few minutes.

READ | India beat Belgium 1-0 to enter semifinals, on course to defend Junior Hockey WC title

Consequently of the win, India will now face Germany in the semi-finals, who defeated Spain 3-1 in the shootout after the match ended 2-2 after regulation time.

Tags: Hockey, India, Sharda Nand Tiwari
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com