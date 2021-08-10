Hockey Players Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh Reveal Team Had Only One Goal, 'to Win Medal'

After returning to India, the Olympic Champions have been addressing several press briefings to share their experience of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, meanwhile, history creator Men's Hockey Team's two forward players- Gurjant Singh and Mandeep Singh spoke exclusively to Republic and revealed several moments from tensed situations on the ground to the time when they won the Bronze medal. Expressing their overall thoughts, both the players added that it was the team's efforts and confidence that helped them win the medal.

While talking about the support and cheer that Indian citizens were passing, Mandeep Singh added that they received all the love and especially thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the encouragement.

"I want to thank the Prime Minister as he even called us when we lost the semi-finals and told us to chin-up as the Bronze match was still left. He is doing very well for the sports community and encouraged us a lot," added Hockey forward player Mandeep Singh.

Step-by-step and aggressive approach

With an aggressive approach, we ensured the Bronze medal, added Gurjant Singh, while mentioning that the team improved with every match and it was a step-by-step procedure. On the other hand, Gurjant also revealed that it was a matter of pride after the Indian team defeated Germany as they are a strong defensive team. "Our aim was not just to play or be Olympians, everyone had one goal and it was to bring a medal", mentioned Gurjant Singh. He also expressed his happiness by adding that people in India followed every hockey match and now even children of the country know about the rules and players of the game.

Views On Captain Manpreet Singh

In the simplest manner, Mandeep Singh described the captain as someone who would be there in every tough situation. From any problem to on-ground pressure, Manpreet would help us in calming down, added Mandeep. He also added that both the Captain and Mandeep belong from the same village and started playing together at a young age.

Men's Hockey team at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Ending India's 40-year wait, the men's Hockey Team brought home the Bronze medal after defeating Germany in a nine-goal thriller on August 5. India won the match by 5-4 courtesy goals from Simranjeeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Rupinderpal Singh and skipper Harmanpreet Singh. India lost to Belgium with a 5-2 score in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's hockey semi-final match. India could have scored a third goal in the same quarter had drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh not got unlucky as he hit straight to the Belgian goal-keeper who showed a great presence of mind to save that one.