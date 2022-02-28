Hockey: PR Sreejesh Achieves Huge Milestone Of Completing 250 International Caps For India

Indian hockey team’s keeper PR Sreejesh celebrated the milestone of playing 250 international matches for the team during the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22 match between India and Spain at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. The host nation ended up on the losing side at the end of four quarters and fell two goals short of levelling Spain’s tally of five goals. Although India lost the match, the keeper made headlines for his milestone appearance.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 bronze medalist took to his official Twitter handle later in the night and celebrated 250 international caps for the Indian hockey team. “250 days of my life I played hockey for my country and I trained 7,780 days to achieve this. Thank you very much for your all support and trust,” the team India keeper wrote on Twitter. Earlier in the month, PR Sreejesh won the World Games Athlete of the Year 2021.

250 days of my life I played hockey for my country….🙏 and I trained 7780 days to achieved this😎

Thank you very much for your all support and trust 🙏💪#thankyou #my #team #🙏 pic.twitter.com/GglGf50Or1 — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) February 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Hockey India also celebrated Sreejesh’s achievement on social media. “Another milestone unlocked for @16Sreejesh! Congratulations to Sreejesh, who completed 250 international caps while playing against Spain today, 27 February 2022, in the FIH Hockey Pro League,” Hockey India tweeted.

At the same time, the sports Ministry of Odisha also tweeted celebrating the 250th international cap for Sreejesh. Odisha is the official sponsor of the Indian men’s and women’s hockey team and is also hosting the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22 tournament.

🚨 BIG NEWS 🚨



Our goalkeeper, "𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗮𝗹𝗹", PR Sreejesh, has won the World Games Athlete of the Year 2021. 👏👏



Many Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/2fMze5lkU1 — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) January 31, 2022

India's campaign in the FIH Pro League 2021-22 so far

Coming back to Sunday’s (February 27) match, the Spanish team scripted a comeback from the 4-5 loss against the Men in Blue in the first leg of the tournament and earned a convincing 5-3 victory in the second leg. Abhishek at 6 minutes, Harmanpreet Singh at 27 minutes, and Sukhjeet Singh at the 51st minute were the only scorers for India. India currently sits second in the FIH Pro League 2021-22 standings with four wins, and two draws in six matches with 12 points to their credit. The Netherlands leads the points table with 16 points, while Germany sits one position below India with equal points.

(Image: AP)