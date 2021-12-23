Last Updated:

Hockey Rankings: Indian Men To Finish 2021 In Third Spot, Women Drop To Ninth

India men's hockey team has finished 2021 as the third-placed team in the hockey rankings, while the India women's hockey team have dropped down to the ninth position.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
hockey

(Twitter Image-@TheHockeyIndia/PTI)


Lausanne, Dec 23 (PTI) Olympic bronze winning Indian men's hockey team will end the year in third spot, its highest-ever, as per the International Hockey Federation (FIH) rankings released on Thursday.

The Manpreet Singh-led Indian team won the bronze in Tokyo Games earlier this year to end a 41-year medal wait for the country. India, who finished third in the just-concluded Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka, will end the year with 2296.038 points behind Olympic champions Belgium and toppers Australia.

Australia have leapfrogged Belgium in the latest chart following the Red Lions' recent FIH Hockey Pro League draw and defeat at the hands of the Netherlands.

Australia will close the year with 2642.25 points, just 10 points ahead of FIH Hockey Pro League and Olympic champions Belgium, who have 2632.12.

Netherlands (2234.33) and Germany (2038.71) are placed in fourth and fifth positions respectively. The top ten is completed by England (6th - 1990.62), Argentina (7th - 1826.11), New Zealand (8th - 1598.24), Spain (9th - 1532.33) and Malaysia (10th - 1427.18).

READ | ACT Hockey: Misfiring India held to 2-2 draw by fighting Korea

The Asian Champions Trophy saw various exchanges of ranking points between the competing teams, although there was little in terms of movement. Champions South Korea remain 16th with runners up Japan still in 17th position. Fourth placed finishers Pakistan continue to hold onto 18th place, while fifth placed Bangladesh have dropped two places to 40.

READ | Dilpreet's hat-trick, Jarmanpreet's brace power India to 9-0 win over Bangladesh in ACT hockey

Among women, India have dropped a rung to ninth spot from the last update.

The Indian women's team, which finished a historic fourth in the Tokyo Olympics, will end the year with 1810.32 points.

Netherlands women will finish the year at the top of the FIH world rankings.

The Oranje end 2021 with 3015.35 points, over 600 ranking points ahead of second placed England (2375.78). Olympic silver medallists Argentina will begin 2022 in the third spot, being just 14 points behind England with 2361.28.

READ | Hockey: Confident India look to continue experimentation against arch-rivals Pakistan in ACT

Australia (2334.04) will finish the year in fourth place, with Germany (2126.15) and Spain (1959.62) fifth and sixth positions respectively. Belgium (7th place - 1939.88), New Zealand (8th place – 1821.11), India (9th place – 1810.32) and China (10th place – 1677.96) complete the top ten. 

READ | Asian Champions Trophy: Indian hockey team hailed after impressive 3-1 win over Pakistan

(Twitter Image-@TheHockeyIndia/PTI)

READ | Heartbreak for title holders India in ACT hockey, suffer 3-5 loss to Japan in semifinal

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com