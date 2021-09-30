Last Updated:

Hockey: 'Star-defender' & Tokyo 2020 Bronze Medalist Birendra Lakra Announces Retirement

Indian Hockey player Birendra Lakra who was also the part bronze-medal winning Indian Men's Hockey Team at the Tokyo Olympics announced his retirement

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
Birendra Lakra

Image: Birendra Lakra/Facebook


Indian Hockey player Birendra Lakra, who was also the part bronze-medal winning Indian Men's Hockey Team at the Tokyo Olympics, announced his retirement on Thursday. Birendra Lakra's retirement comes hours after star drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh bid farewell to International Hockey. Sharing news about Birender Lakra's retirement on its Twitter handle, Hockey India wished its 'solid defender' luck for the future. 

Birendra Lakra's career

Hailing from Odisha, the 31-year-old represented India in Men’s Hockey during the 2012 London Olympics. In Tokyo Olympics, Lakra was selected as vice-captain of the Indian team that won the historic bronze medal. This is the first medal of the Indian hockey team following a gap of 41 years. Lakra has played 201 matches for India. 

READ | Former players felicitate members of Indian women's hockey team

Rupinder Pal Singh announces retirement from International Hockey

Earlier on Thursday, Drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh, who played a starring role in the Indian hockey team's historic bronze-winning Tokyo Olympics campaign, announced his international retirement with immediate effect "to make way for youngsters". Rupinder, in a long note on his Twitter handle, wrote that standing on the podium in Tokyo with the India Men’s Hockey Team is a feeling that he is going to cherish forever.

READ | Hockey India announces 25 players for Senior Women’s Coaching Camp at SAI in Bengaluru

Nicknamed 'Bob', Rupinder scored four crucial goals, including a penalty stroke in the third-place match against Germany, during India's bronze-medal winning feat in Tokyo. The decision came as a surprise given that going by his fitness and form, he clearly had some more years left in the game.  

READ | MP CM Chouhan hosts women’s hockey team for lunch; felicitates them with Rs 31 lakh each

(Image: Birendra Lakra/Facebook)

READ | Olympic medalist Rupinder Pal Singh announces retirement from international hockey at 30
Tags: Birendra Lakra, Indian Hockey, Tokyo Olympics
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com