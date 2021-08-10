Hockey Star Rani Rampal Moved By People's Support Despite Defeat; 'grateful For Change'

Indian field hockey player Rani Rampal, who made a mark at the Tokyo Olympics with her brilliant performance, expressed her gratitude to the people of India for such a warm welcome on Tuesday. Speaking to Republic TV, Rampal said she had never seen so much support for the Indian Women's Hockey Team despite missing a medal at the Olympics.

"Thank you for giving so much love and respect to us. I don't think the women's hockey team has received so much support before. I have never seen people supporting players and giving them a warm welcome even after losing a match. I feel people are finally realizing that hard work, grit, and performance are above winning medals. I am very grateful for the change in the country," she said.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team was defeated by Great Britain 3-4 in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Indian team finished fourth in the event with this loss, following a lion-hearted performance from them. India earlier crushed the former gold medalist Australia 1-0, in the quarter-finals and stormed their way into the semis.

Recalling their performance at the Olympics, the 26-year-old athlete said, "The bronze medal match was very difficult and intense. We lost by one point. We fought hard but it wasn't our best day. We were really close. I am happy that we won many hearts in India, but I am really looking forward to winning a medal next time, as it encourages us as athletes."

Rani Rampal added that the year 2022 is very crucial for her team, as it prepares for the Commonwealth Games, Asian Championship, and the World Cup. "We will focus on outperforming ourselves in the competitions," she said.

'Major Dhyan Chand deserves Bharat Ratna'

Referring to the renaming of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award - the highest honour for a sportsperson in India - Rampal said it was a moment of pride for every hockey player n India.

"Major Dhyan Chand is a true icon for hockey players in the country. I respect the decision to name the sports award after him. I think he deserves the Bharat Ratna," she said.

Major Dhyan Chand is a household name in the world of hockey, who is remembered for his wizardry with the hockey stick. The government of India on August 6, 2021, announced the renaming of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award to Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. This has come into effect after a constant clamour coming from the sports lovers of India.