Hockey Team Skipper Manpreet Singh Speaks To Republic; Opens Up On Bronze Win At Olympics

The Indian contingent has scripted history at Tokyo Olympics 2020 by bringing home seven medals, recording the best-ever medal tally at the sports event to date. Olympians have returned to India to a resounding welcome and glory. In the meantime, Manpreet Singh, the captain of the Men's Hockey Team, spoke exclusively to Republic TV and revealed several moments from tense situations on the ground to the time when they won the Bronze medal. Overall, Singh stated that the team's efforts and confidence helped them win the medal.

Manpreet Singh thanks India for love and Support

While describing the outpouring of love and joy from Indian citizens, Singh told Republic TV, "After a long time, we have won the medal so it feels great. I think the whole country is very happy and proud of us. I want to say thank you to my country for so much support. We didn't realize much when we were in Japan but when we landed in India, we got to see so much love and support."

When we had a bronze medal match, all we had to do was give our best that day. The thought was, if we give our 100% today, we will remember this moment for the rest of our lives. And if we didn't give 100% today, we will criticize ourselves and say wish we had given our best." The entire team has given their 100% till the last second. The team did not give up. It was a 5-3 score, it reached to the penalty corner, so it was quite a dramatic match. The love and the blessings of the people saved us in the last seconds," he added.

"After 41 years, when we were standing on that podium, India's flag came among the top 3 teams, it felt great, the Indian Hockey team skipper said while expressing his happiness.

Talking about the future planning of the team, Singh said that they will now prepare for Asian Games, Para Olympics and Hockey World Cup. He noted, "We will now go home, rest a little and celebrate. The coming year is important for us, as we'll be preparing for the Asian Games, where we will qualify for Paris Olympics 2024, Commonwealth Games, and the World Cup, which will be hosted in India in 2023. We will focus on these three tournaments for now."

Indian men's hockey team at Tokyo Olympics 2020

India's men's hockey team won bronze after defeating Germany in a nine-goal thriller on August 5, ending a 40-year wait. Simranjeeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Rupinderpal Singh, and skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored goals to help India win 5-4. In the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's hockey semi-final, India was defeated 5-2 by Belgium. India could have scored a third goal in the same quarter if drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh hadn't been unlucky and hit straight at the Belgian goalkeeper, who saved it with amazing poise.

Picture Credit: PTI/RepublicWorld