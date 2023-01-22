Hockey WC: Check Timings, Squad, Streaming & More For India Vs New Zealand Crossover Match

An out of form forward line, a struggling drag flicker and a key player ruled out due to injury will be some reasons of concerns for Team India as they face New Zealand in a knockout crossover match. Despite all of these reasons Team India are the firm favourites to win the match.

For once, there are reasons for Team India to worry but their one and only goal would be to win against New Zealand by forgetting all the problems and permutations.

Team India had to win against Wales from a margin of 8 goals to get a straight entry in the quarterfinals but they managed to win the match by 4-2 due to which they finished second in Pool D.

Team India will be missing the presence of midfielder Hardik Singh who has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament due to his hamstring injury. In the absence of Hardik, Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh will have a special job to do for the team.

Talking about New Zealand they had finished third in Pool C with a win and 2 losses beside their name. The 12th ranked team will face India which have also not done anything extraordinary in the tournament.

Let's have a look at the squads:

India: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh.

New Zealand: Nic Woods (captain), Dom Dixon, Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison.

Head to Head record

Till now India and New Zealand have played 44 matches amongst themselves where India have won 24 games and lost 15 times to New Zealand. The last time India beat New Zealand was twice in the FIH Pro League by 4-3 and 7-4 in October-November last year. The last time New Zealand beat India was in 2019 by a 2-1 margin.

When and Where to watch the match

The India vs New Zealand crossover match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar. The match will start from 7pm in the evening. The live telecast of the match will be done on the Star Sports Network and Disney Plus Hotstar.