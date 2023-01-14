Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After India Beat Spain 2-0

The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 kicked off on January 13 in Bhubaneshwar with Argentina vs South Africa match. Later in the day, hosts India began their campaign with the Pool D match against Spain and returned with a 2-0 victory. Team India earned three valuable points, courtesy of the victory but couldn’t climb to the top position in the standings due to England’s 5-0 win against Wales. Having said that, here’s a look at the team standings after India’s win against Spain.

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Pool D standings

Country Matches Played Wins Draws Defeats Points England 1 1 0 0 3 India 1 1 0 0 3 Spain 1 0 0 1 0 Wales 1 0 0 1 0

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Pool A standings

Country Matches Played Wins Draws Defeats Points Australia 1 1 0 0 3 Argentina 1 1 0 0 3 South Africa 1 0 0 1 0 France 1 0 0 1 0

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Pool B standings

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Pool C standings

Country Matches Played Wins Draws Defeats Points New Zealand 1 1 0 0 3 Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 Chile 1 0 0 1 0

What is the format for the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023?

At the end of the group stage, the top-placed teams from each group will earn direct qualification for the Hockey World Cup quarterfinals. On the other hand, the teams finishing third and second will lock horns in the crossover, eyeing quarterfinal slots. The teams who return with defeats in the crossover matches will head into the 9th to 16th-placed crossovers, whereas the winners will head into the quarterfinals.

