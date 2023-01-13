Hockey World Cup: Indian Sand Artist Creates World's Largest Hockey Sculpture In Odisha

The 2023 edition of the Men's FIH Hockey World Cup is all set to get underway on Thursday with a match between Argentina and South Africa at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The match is scheduled to be held at 1:00 p.m. local time. Earlier, the opening ceremony for the tournament took place on Wednesday evening at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The mega event was attended by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik among others.

Meanwhile, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik erected the world's largest hockey sculpture on the banks of the Mahanadi river in Cuttack to mark the beginning of the marquee sports event. The sculpture created by Pattnaik is 105 feet long and is made up of installations of 5000 hockey balls. The sand sculpture includes a hockey stick, the World Cup trophy, and a hockey turf in front of it. The artwork also includes the national flags of all participating countries, including India, the host.

We have created World's longest sand Hockey stick of 105ft long, with installation of 5000 #hockey balls on Mahanadi river bank at #Cuttack. Odisha. #HockeyWorldCup2023 #HWC2023 pic.twitter.com/ueemuy3Yeg — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 11, 2023

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates the world's largest Hockey stick for people to see, which is erected on the banks of the Mahanadi river in Cuttack, where the celebration event is scheduled for 11 Jan to mark the start of the mega Hockey event beginning from 13 Jan. pic.twitter.com/8IFDyPDrus — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 10, 2023

Men's Hockey World Cup 2023

A total of 16 teams from five confederations will take part in the tournament, which will be held across two stadiums in Odisha - Kalinga Stadium and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium. The first day of the tournament will see four matches being held across two venues. Argentina will play South Africa in the first game, while Australia will lock horns against France in the second at 3:00 p.m. IST. The third and fourth matches will see England play Wales at 5:00 p.m. and India tackle Spain at 7:00 p.m.

Team India’s full squad - P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh

Image: Twitter/HockeyIndia