Preeti, the remarkable captain of the Indian hockey team that clinched victory in the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, expressed her overwhelming joy and gratitude. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, she shared her thoughts on the team's success, the importance of training, and her vision for gender equality in sports. Preeti's inspiring journey, backed by the unwavering support of her family, serves as a testament to the transformative power of encouragement and the need for equal opportunities in the realm of sports.

'I am grateful for the support of my family'

Preeti attributed the team's triumph to the rigorous training sessions they underwent in Bengaluru. These intensive workouts played a vital role in their preparation, ensuring they were well-equipped for the challenges they faced. The captain acknowledged the significance of the pool match against Korea, which provided valuable insights and exposed areas for improvement. The team capitalized on this opportunity for growth, rectifying their mistakes and making crucial adjustments that ultimately led them to victory in the final.

"I am very happy and find it difficult to put into words the depth of my emotions. Our extensive training sessions in Bengaluru played a crucial role in our success. Additionally, our pool match against Korea provided valuable insights as we learned from the mistakes we made. This allowed us the opportunity to rectify those errors and make the necessary adjustments, ultimately leading to our victory in the final," Preeti told Republic TV

"I am grateful for the unwavering support of my family, who have been instrumental in helping me pursue my dream of representing my country through their constant encouragement. Based on my personal observations, I have noticed that girls often face oppression. In my opinion, it is crucial to grant them the freedom to play without restrictions, allowing them to soar just as boys do," she added.

The Indian women's hockey team created history on Sunday by winning their maiden Junior Asia Cup title. India defeated South Korea 2-1 to win the final in Japan. Annu and Neelam scored two goals for India in the final. Annu also finished as the tournament's highest goal-scorer. Earlier, India beat hosts Japan in the semi-final of the competition.

Image: Twitter/HockeyIndia