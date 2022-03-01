IIHF, FIFA Join Long List Of Boards Suspending Russia, Belarus Teams Over Ukraine Invasion

After the world and European football governing bodies, FIFA and UEFA suspended Russian teams from taking part in international competitions, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) is the latest sporting body to suspend all Russian and Belarusian national and club teams from IIHF competitions. After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the sporting bodies have not only banned teams but also suspended future events from taking place in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the International Ice Hockey Federation released a statement which stated,

During an extra-ordinary meeting held on Monday, 28 February, the IIHF Council evaluated the impact of the current war. The IIHF strongly condemns the use of military force and urges the use of diplomatic means to solve conflict.



The IIHF Council has suspended all Russian and Belarusian national and club teams from IIHF competitions until further notice and withdrew the hosting rights of the 2023 #WorldJuniors from Russia.



The IIHF Council has suspended all Russian and Belarusian national and club teams from IIHF competitions until further notice and withdrew the hosting rights of the 2023 #WorldJuniors from Russia.

The IIHF Council statement further read that it has decided the suspension of all Russian and Belarusian National Teams and Clubs from participation in every age category and in all IIHF competitions or events until further notice. The statement further read that Russia also lost the rights to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and these two actions have been initiated by the Council in order to enable the IIHF to ensure the safety of IIHF Championships and all participating players, officials, and fans.

The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship was scheduled to take place from 26 December 2022 to 5 January 2023. The IIHF will initiate discussions in the coming months to find a new host for the event. The decision to relocate the event was taken primarily out of concern for the health and well-being of all participating players, officials, and fans. The IIHF Council also expressed deep concerns over the safe freedom of movement of players and officials to and from, and within Russia. The Ice Hockey body also took into account the Russian government’s breach of the Olympic Truce, which was adopted in December 2021 as a UN resolution by the United Nations General Assembly.

World Rugby impose sanctions for Russia and Belarus

After IIHF the World Rugby is the latest sporting organisation to ban Russia due to the Russia Ukraine War. In a statement released on their social media handle, World Rugby has said, that it condemns Russia’s aggressive invasion of Ukraine and the facilitation of this action by Belarus. The global rugby family is united in standing in solidarity with everyone affected by these deeply disturbing events and joins the global community in calling for the restoration of peace.

The statement further read that the World Rugby Executive Committee has decided to take immediate additional steps to protect the rugby family and take a strong stance against the conflict in line with recommendations by the International Olympic Committee (IOC):

The full and immediate suspension of Russia and Belarus from all international rugby and cross-border club rugby activities until further notice