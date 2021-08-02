IND Vs BEL: Coach Reid Tells Manpreet Singh & Co To Keep 'emotions In Check' Ahead Of SF

As the Indian men's hockey team is all set to lock horns with World No. 2 Belgium in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, chief coach Graham Reid has given some advice to the 'Men In Blue' ahead of the blockbuster match. India's Men's Hockey team beat Great Britain by 3-1 in the Tokyo Olympics quarter-finals on Sunday, 1 August 2021, to secure a semi-final spot for the first time since the 1980 Moscow Olympics Games. However, Great Britain had secured many chances and in fact, got three penalties opportunities to score in the third quarter.

Chief coach Graham Reid's advice to Indian men's hockey team ahead of SF match

As per the PTI report, Graham Ried expressed his jubilation that India won against Great Britain, however, he told his players to keep their emotions in check and avoid cards against a strong opponent like Belgium in the Tokyo Olympics semifinals on Tuesday.

Ried highlighted that getting two green cards and one yellow card in the game is something they must avoid against Belgium.

"We fought hard and sometimes that is what you have to do in final situations of a crunch game like the Quarter Final. You have to fight, bite and scratch. We were very lucky yesterday because they (Great Britain) created more opportunities than us but our PC defence and Sreejesh especially were magnificent last night. They saved us," said Graham Ried.

'There is difference between passion and emotion': Coach Graham Ried

"Looking forward, the things we can learn from last night is that there is a difference between passion and emotion. Sometimes, we let our emotions take over. We need to keep 11 players on the pitch. The problem is that we played a lot of our game against Great Britain with 10 men on the pitch. We can't do that against Belgium and think that we can be victorious. That will be the big message to the team today when we have a meeting," added Reid.

Reid said three field goals from Dilpreet Singh (7'), Gurjant Singh (16') and Hardik Singh (57') against Britain were a big plus.

However, he believes there is still some work to be done in ensuring a sustained attack.

"It was great to score field goals. We didn't get any corners, so of course, we also need to be working on sustained attacking pressure which I always talk about with the players.

"As I said, against a team like Belgium, it will be very important to keep all 11 players on the pitch the entire duration," added Reid.

India vs Belgium Head To Head Record

India tasted success against Belgium in the FIH Hockey Pro League in 2020 when they beat the world champions 2-1 in their second game and lost 2-3 in the first. Prior to that, India had taken on Belgium in Test Matches where they beat them 5-1, 2-1 and 2-0 in 2019.

At the World Cup in Bhubaneswar in 2018, the Indian team had drawn 2-2 in their Pool C encounter against Belgium and had secured a 1-1 draw in the FIH Champions Trophy in Breda the same year, when India won a silver.

Belgium will be a very difficult opponent says skipper Manpreet Singh

But in a tournament like the Olympics, head-to-head stats make little difference, emphasized team skipper Manpreet Singh.

"As far as Belgium is concerned, obviously they and Australia have been sharing the World No.1 spot for the last 18-24 months. So, in that sense, Belgium will be a very difficult opponent. But we have played them a fair bit in the past and have the experience of doing well against them too. So, we need to focus on the things that we can do against them and make sure that we are much more disciplined in defence and our structure is much better," said skipper Manpreet Singh.

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)

(With PTI Inputs)