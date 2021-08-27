Indan Men's Hockey Team Coach Reveals Mentality Behind Bronze Medal Success At Olympics

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team mentored by coach Graham Reid clinched the bronze medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, bringing an end to India’s 41-year wait for an Olympics medal in Hockey. Team’s Chief Coach Graham Reid is no stranger to winning medals, as he previously won the silver medal as a player for Australia in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

However, the bronze medal by India brought with itself immense pride and praises for the team by the entire nation. In a conversation on ‘Hockey Te Charcha’ - a podcast series by Hockey India, Graham Reid answered many queries surrounding the national team.

The Indian Hockey Team prepared for the Olympics at the SAI Bengaluru before travelling to Tokyo

Coach Reid expressed the challenges the team had to go through leading up to the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Although the team’s schedule was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, he believes that the time they spent at the camp in SAI Bengaluru University, brought the group closer together and rightly shaped their character as a group, leading up to the Olympic Games.

As mentioned on Hockey India’s website, coach Reid said,

“I kept saying to the team that the adversity and the resilience that they have shared together will come to the fore and unite them when the chips are down. You just have to look at the Bronze medal match and see that when we were 1-3 down, it would have been very easy to give up and admit that it’s not our day, but we didn’t do that. We pulled ourselves together, and displayed a magnificent example of fighting back and taking the next step from that position one at a time”.

In their clash with Germany for the bronze medal, India was well behind Germany with a 1-3 deficit. However, the Indian team overcame the challenge and went on to win the match 5-4 to win the bronze medal. Previously in their semi-final clash against Belgium, India suffered a 2-5 defeat, which put them out of contention for the silver medal. They also lost to Australia 1-7 in the group stage match.

Speaking on how the team overcame defeats like this, Reid added,

"Since day one, I have tried to instil a ‘next thing mentality’ in the team. After facing a disappointing result, you cannot get caught up thinking about what you could have done. The next thing that you need to do is the most important. Like I say, you can change the future, but you cannot change the past.

"So after the disappointing result against Australia, we drew a line in the sand before getting to the Olympic village and decided not to ponder on the result any longer. We focussed on the things we needed to improve from our end, and thankfully the group reacted very well to that approach as well. Our full focus was on putting together a good run of results from that point on, and that’s exactly what we managed to do."

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team will next play in major tournaments like the Asian Games, FIH Pro League and Commonwealth Games. They have a busy calendar as they also play the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2023 and the Paris Olympics in 2024. With the schedule all set, India will now focus on their consistency against the best teams in the world.

