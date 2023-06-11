India Defeat Korea 2-1 To Lift Maiden Women's Junior Asia Cup Title

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team defeated Korea 2-1 in the final to lift their maiden Women's Junior Asia Cup title. This is the first time India have lifted the Women's Junior Asia Cup. India first struck from a penalty corner as Annu made the Koreans pay at the 22nd minute. The Korean team took just three minutes to restore parity as Park Seo Yeon struck from the right. Neelum struck powerfully to the low right of the South Korean goalkeeper to help India regain lead in the 41st minute.

They stood firm on their ground in the remainder of the match to seal a historic victory.

Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey lauded the Indian Junior Women's Team for their glorious achievement and said, “We are filled with immense pride as the Indian Junior Women's team clinched their maiden Junior Asia Cup, leaving us all in awe. Their exceptional display of talent and determination has been truly promising. This triumph has solidified their status as a dominant force in the field, and I firmly believe it will serve as a strong foundation for their upcoming challenge at the Junior World Cup later this year."

To recognize their outstanding achievement, Hockey India has decided to honor the players with a well-deserved cash award. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the team and the dedicated support staff for their unwavering efforts in bringing glory to our nation.”

(With inputs from PTI)