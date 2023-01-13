India Kickstart Hockey World Cup 2023 Campaign In Emphatic Fashion By Beating Spain 2-0

The Indian men's hockey team kickstarted their World Cup 2023 campaign in perfect fashion by defeating Spain 2-0 at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium on Friday. Amit Rohidas and Harmanpreet scored a goal each in the first half for the Men in Blue to help them get their first points of the Hockey World Cup 2023.

Even though India had most of the opportunities to add to the scoreline, they could not make the most of their chances. Harmanpreet perhaps had the best of the lot via a penalty stroke but he failed to add to India's total with the Spanish keeper making a good save.

Hockey World Cup 2023: India beat Spain

Vice-captain Rohidas (12th) and Hardik (26th) scored for India in the second Pool D match. While Rohidas scored from a rebound following a penalty-corner situation, Hardik sounded the board with a field effort.

India were by far the better side as they dominated the possession besides earning as many as five penalty corners, out of which Rohidas converted one.

Spain, on the other hand, secured three penalty corners but wasted all.

India will next play England, who had thrashed Wales 5-0 in another Pool D match earlier in the day.

(with PTI inputs)