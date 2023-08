India Makes Stunning Comeback From 1-3 Down Against Malaysia To Win Asian Champions Trophy

Team India has secured a victory at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final by a 4-3 margin. The Indian Hockey team had some initial struggle against Malaysia to find a grasp as they stood at 1-3 at one point in the game. But they pulled up a solid rebound to humble the visiting Malaysians. This is the fourth time that the Indian hockey team will lift the ACT trophy, which is a record-setting feat.

Malaysia were aggressive in the first half as the Indian side found it difficult to restrict their opponent. The hosts converted the first PC in the ninth minute, Jugraj scoring with a fierce flick to the right of the Malaysian goalie. The visiting team put the Indian defence to the test with their performance. Their efforts bore fruit in the 14th minute when Abu Kamal Azari found the back of the net after being fed by Azuan Hasan from the right flank. Seconds from the first quarter, India secured back-to-back penalty corners but wasted both chances.

Malaysia kept up their tempo in the second quarter and earned consecutive penalty corners in the 18th minute, the second of which was converted by Razie Rahim as the ball went in after getting a deflection from rusher Amit Rohidas' stick.

Malaysia secured a penalty corner for an unnecessary stick check by Jugraj in the 23rd minute but the effort went wide. The Malaysian side got another penalty corner in the 28th minute and this time Muhamad Aminudin made no mistake to hand his side a 3-1 lead at half-time.

Malaysia earned another penalty corner in the 43rd minute but India defended stoutly.

The Indians turned the match on its head in a span of a minute, pumping in two goals to level the scores 3-3. While India skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored from a penalty stroke in the 45th minute, seconds later Gurjant Singh found the back of the net from field play to make the scoreline 3-3.

India secured a penalty corner six minutes from the final hooter, but the opposition goalkeeper saved Harmanpreet's flick. The team kept up the pressure and earned another penalty corner soon, but Harmanpreet's effort went wide. Akashdeep Singh scored the winner for India with a slapstick from the top of the 'D' after receiving a pass from Mandeep Singh.

With PTI Inputs