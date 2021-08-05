India Men's Hockey Team's Olympic Bronze Medal A 'phenomenal Win', Say Bollywood Stars

A four-decade-long wait has finally ended! Team India bagged its first Olympic medal in hockey in 41 years as it clinched the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Among those hailing the team were stars of the film industry, who highlighted their history-making feat, calling it 'incredible' and more.

Bollywood praises India Men's hockey team's win at Tokyo Olympics

Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nimrat Kaur, were among the stars who gave a shout-out to the Men in Blue. Right from words like 'great victory', 'phenomenal performance' to sharing their thoughts on enjoying a nail-biting match, especially coming from two goals down to win 5-4, there were congratulations galore.

Anil Kapoor had a personal memory as he shared that his father, Surinder Kapoor, would have been proud had he been alive.

Here are the reactions:

Congratulations Team India on rewriting history! An Olympic medal after 41 years! What a match, what a comeback! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/3mdym3Cupa — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 5, 2021

We won !!!!

What a great victory

Kudos to our team.

Bronze medal to our Indian Men's hockey team#Hockey #IndiaAtTokyo2020

#IndvsGer @TheHockeyIndia — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 5, 2021

A win that will go down in history! 🇮🇳

What a phenomenal performance by our men’s hockey team 🔥

Bringing home the bronze after 41 years! Congratulations Team India 🇮🇳 #Olympics #Cheer4India #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/oEAcOVz8h1 — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) August 5, 2021

Huge congratulations to the men’s hockey team!!! Absolutely incredible 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #Olympics — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 5, 2021

Phenomenal win .. wish my dad was alive to see this historic day will be happy up there .. Thank you so much men’s hockey team ..congratulations !!! https://t.co/WZEzM0e5db — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 5, 2021

Right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, there were heartwarming messages for the team.

India Men's Hockey Team wins bronze medal

Coming back strongly from a defeat against Belgium in the semi-final on Wednesday, Team India beat Germany in a thrilling encounter for the bronze medal.

India was helped by a brace by Simranjeet Singh,while Hardik Singh , Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh too added to the goal tally. Trailing in the second minute from a goal by Timur Oruz, Simranjeet equalised in the the 17th minute. However, India received a setback when they trailed by two goals in the span of a minute, courtesy goals by Niklas Wellen (24th), Benedikt Furk (25th).

India then scored four goals in the span of seven minutes when Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, and Simranjeet Singh again added to the tally. A goal by Lukas Windfeder in 48th minute gave the Indians a cause for worry, but they held on to their lead despite some intense attacking from Germans towards the end.

Not just the men, even the women's team is gearing up for a bronze medal encounter. After losing the semi-finale against Argentina by 1-2, they will be playing against Great Britain for the bronze medal on August 6.