Last Updated:

India Men's Hockey Team's Olympic Bronze Medal A 'phenomenal Win', Say Bollywood Stars

India Men's Hockey team's Olympic bronze medal was hailed as a 'phenomenal win' by ecstatic Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar. Here's what they tweeted:

Written By
Joel Kurian
Tokyo Olympics, Team Indian hockey

Image: Hardeep S Puri, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor/Twitter Sunny Deol/Instagram


A four-decade-long wait has finally ended! Team India bagged its first Olympic medal in hockey in 41 years as it clinched the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Among those hailing the team were stars of the film industry, who highlighted their history-making feat, calling it 'incredible' and more.

Bollywood praises India Men's hockey team's win at Tokyo Olympics

Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nimrat Kaur, were among the stars who gave a shout-out to the Men in Blue. Right from words like 'great victory', 'phenomenal performance' to sharing their thoughts on enjoying a nail-biting match, especially coming from two goals down to win 5-4, there were congratulations galore.

Anil Kapoor had a personal memory as he shared that his father, Surinder Kapoor, would have been proud had he been alive. 

Here are the reactions:

Right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, there were heartwarming messages for the team.

India Men's Hockey Team wins bronze medal 

Coming back strongly from a defeat against Belgium in the semi-final on Wednesday, Team India beat Germany in a thrilling encounter for the bronze medal. 

India was helped by a brace by Simranjeet Singh,while Hardik Singh , Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh too added to the goal tally. Trailing in the second minute from a goal by Timur Oruz, Simranjeet equalised in the the 17th minute. However, India received a setback when they trailed by two goals in the span of a minute, courtesy goals by Niklas Wellen (24th), Benedikt Furk (25th).

READ | Tokyo 2020: Indian Women's Hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne posts warm reply post for PM Modi

India then scored four goals in the span of seven minutes when Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, and Simranjeet Singh again added to the tally. A goal by Lukas Windfeder in 48th minute gave the Indians a cause for worry, but they held on to their lead despite some intense attacking from Germans towards the end.  

READ | Tokyo Olympics: India men's hockey team ends medal drought after 41 years, clinches bronze

Not just the men, even the women's team is gearing up for a bronze medal encounter. After losing the semi-finale against Argentina by 1-2, they will be playing against Great Britain for the bronze medal on August 6.

READ | PM Modi elated at India Men's Hockey team's bronze win: 'Etched in every Indian's memory'

READ | Gujarat diamond merchant promises Rs 11 lakh, car for Indian women's hockey team
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND