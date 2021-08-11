India Needs To Reach Benchmark Set By Australia, Belgium Says Coach Despite Bronze Medal

Indian Men's Hockey team head coach Graham Reid stated that the side should strive to match the standards set by Belgium and Australia if it wants to win gold at the 2024 Paris Games despite winning a bronze at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics.

Talking to the media during an open interactive session, coach Reid cited the examples of Belgium and Australia and how the Indian team should prepare for the future with these two teams as benchmarks.

“They (Belgium and Australia) are two world-class teams we saw in the final (in Tokyo). I think they are the benchmark and that’s what we need to be aiming for. If you look at Belgium, it’s a pretty good mirror to what we should be aiming for,” said Graham Reid.

Australia and Belgium's prowess

Whilst Australia has been a hockey superpower since the 1980s, Belgium has dominated the sport in the previous decade, placing second in the 2016 Rio Olympics and then capturing gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In addition, they also won the World Cup in 2018 and the European Championship in 2019.

Reid reveals key behind India's success

Team India put up a great show to win an Olympic medal for the first time in 41 years, and the coach stated the side is on the track to improve further. Reid praised the team's mental toughness after they staged a remarkable turnaround to finish third in Tokyo.

Reid developed a culture in which every player aspires to win an Olympic gold medal. After Belgium destroyed the aspirations, the coach was faced with the task of ensuring that the team did not disintegrate. And he did just that, leading India to a bronze medal triumph over Germany in the bronze medal match.

Reid also stated that the secret to success in Tokyo was the deep connection that developed amongst the players during the COVI- forced isolation. “If you go back 15 months, it was very tough for all of us because most of us haven’t seen our family for a long time. So it was great to go to Tokyo and finally being able to play. Competition before the Games was very limited and to play at the highest level, you need competition to keep improving and that was difficult.”

“The group bonded well once we got there. I kept saying them don’t underestimate the effect of the last 15 months that can have on a team when you go through adversities together as a group and that helped in bonding and that’s what you saw in the bronze medal game,” added Reid.

India's journey in the Tokyo Olympics

India were blasted 1-7 by Australia in their second encounter after a 3-2 triumph over New Zealand in their opening game. Regardless of the result, Reid claimed that the Indian team had excellent credentials against the mighty Australians. “We look at the data behind the loss, the scoreline was 7-1 but we created a lot of opportunities in that game and we actually played better I feel. I showed the guys the numbers and told them look we are not far off, with Australia having one of those days. So, it was all about helping the team’s mentality to look to the next game,” continued Reid.

'Fortunate to have Simranjeet Singh in the team'

Graham Reid lauded youngster Simranjeet Singh, who bagged a crucial brace in the bronze medal encounter versus Germany. He stated that India were grateful to have him in the squad after he was not included in the original 16-man roster. Simranjeet received a fortuitous reprieve to make the Indian team's Olympic squad after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) permitted the teams to add three reserves owing to the Covid-19 epidemic.

“That’s the quality of players we have in the group. It’s about one person being able to stand up at a different time when someone else doesn’t. We were fortunate (to have Simranjeet) but so were other teams as well. I think the rule change worked out very well,” said Reid.

Image credits: PTI