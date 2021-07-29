India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Stream: How To Watch IND Vs ARG Olympics Hockey Game LIVE?

In what is being considered as a belter of group stage fixture, India's Men's Hockey team led by Manpreet Singh is all set to take on defending champion Pedro Ibarra's side as they battle it out at Oi Hockey Stadium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The match will commence at 6:00 am IST on July 29. Interested in watching this cracker of a match live? Refer to this article below to know more about when you can watch, and where you can stream.

India vs Argentina Olympics Hockey timing and live stream details

India's performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

As India takes on defending Olympic champions Argentina in their fourth group stage match, let's review their Tokyo 2020 journey till now. Coached by Australian Graham Reid, India opened their Tokyo 2020 campaign on a winning note as they defeated world no. 8 New Zealand with a scoreline of 3-2. But it was not all sugar rather a tinge of spice as they succumbed to the Australian side 7-1. The morale-shattering match against the Kookaburras, as the Australian hockey team is often called, exposed the Indian defense. The Indian forwards also couldn’t convert their opportunities into goals. They made a strong comeback in their third fixture against Spain, however, as the Manpreet Singh-led team won with a 3-0 scoreline.

How have defending champions Argentina performed at the Tokyo Games?

Pedro Ibarra's Argentine side has managed four points from three outings during their campaign at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. They currently stand at the fifth position of their group's point table after Australia. Argentina opened their account with a draw against the Spanish side. They then went on to dominate the host nation Japan with a 2-1 scoreline. But not before losing to the top-ranked Australia side with a 5-2 score.

So where to watch India vs Argentina's fixture at Tokyo Olympics live in India?

The live telecast of the match at the Tokyo Olympics will take place on these listed channels

Sony TEN 2

Sony Ten 2 HD

Sony SIX

Sony SIX HD TV

The regional telecast will take place on these channels

Sony TEN 3

Sony TEN 3 HD

Sony TEN 4

SONY TEN 4 HD

Do not have access to a TV? We got it covered as you can also live stream the match on your cellular or portable devices through the Sony Liv app. It comes with a premium subscription and live broadcast is subject to Sony.

(Image Credits - Twitter/Argentina Field Hockey)