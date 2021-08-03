India Vs Belgium: Alexander Hendrickx Scores Hat-trick Despite Six Stitches On Forehead

India faced Belgium in the men's hockey semi-final of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics with the hope of featuring in a gold medal match for the first time since the 1980 Moscow Olympics. However, their hopes were dashed due to a match-winning hat-trick from defender Alexander Hendrickx as the Belgians stormed into the final with an emphatic 5-2 win.

Alexander Hendrickx, the man who turned out to be India's tormentor-in-chief in the last four clashes had injured his head prior to this clash but that did not deter him from finding the back of the nets thrice especially on a day when it mattered the most.

So without further ado, let's find out what exactly had happened to the 27-year-old Belgian defender.

Tokyo Olympics: India vs Belgium hockey match highlights: Alexander Hendrickx proves why is he the top-scorer

Alexander Hendrickx scored a hat-trick in the vital semis clash against India but he was seen wearing a headband during the contest. It so happened that the defender had a clash with a British player’s stick during the Pool B match between Belgium and Great Britain last Friday that left him with a gaping wound on his forehead and even though there was neither a fracture nor a concussion after he had an MRI scan on Saturday, Alexander Hendrickx's wound required six stitches- three inside and three outside stitches, each.

Nonetheless, the Belgian came back strongly in his team's quarterfinal clash against Spain where he scored a brace in their 3-1 win on Sunday before he shattered India's dreams, a couple of days later.

Coming back to the contest, Belgium was playing the catch-up game after India's scoreline read 2-1 in the first quarter before Alexander Hendrickx showed up and revived his team's fortunes. In the 20th minute, he made full use of the fourth penalty corner that India had gifted them and scored an equaliser.

Both teams were tied heading into the final quarter but, Alexander Hendrickx had other ideas as he scored two back-to-back goals to take the game out of India's grasp with only a few minutes left.

Midfielder John-John Dohmen completed the formalities with the fifth goal as India had to wait another day to compete in a gold medal match at the Olympic Games. Alexander Hendrickx is now the top scorer of the tournament with 14 goals to his name from seven matches.