The Indian men's and women's hockey team are all set to return to action in the FIH Pro League after two months with a two-legged tie against Olympic champions Belgium. The two matches will take place at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp, on Saturday and Sunday, and will begin live at 5:30 PM IST. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting weekend for hockey fans, here is a look at how to watch the FIH Pro League in India, the UK, and the rest of Europe, and the India vs Belgium live streaming details.

When are India vs Belgium FIH Pro League matches taking place?

India women's hockey team take on Belgium in FIH Hockey Pro League at 5:30 PM IST while the men's hockey team face the hosts at 8:00 PM IST.

How to watch FIH Pro League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the FIH Pro League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the India vs Belgium live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the two matches on the official social media handles of both teams.

India vs Belgium live streaming details in UK & Rest of Europe

Fans wondering how to watch the India vs Belgium clash live in the UK and the Rest of Europe can tune in to watch.hockey to access the live stream of the all-important clash. The women's match will begin live at 1:00 PM BST while the men's game begins at 3:30 PM BST on both Saturday and Sunday for the two legs.

FIH Pro League standings update: India in second

After having played 12 games, Indian men's team is currently in second place with 27 points, level on points with third-placed Belgium, but with a better goal difference. India currently have a goal difference of 24 while Belgium have a GD of 21. Meanwhile, the Netherlands currently top the standings with 28 points but crucially have two games in hand over both India and Belgium.

Here is a look at the Men's FIH Hockey Pro League Table, as of 9th June 2022.#FIHProLeague #HockeyInvites #Hockey pic.twitter.com/yUrn6GTQfk — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) June 9, 2022

On the other hand, India women's hockey team are third in the standings with 22 points in 8 matches. Argentina lead with 38 points from 14 matches while Netherlands are second with 26 points from 12 matches.

Indian Men's Hockey Team

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (captain), Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma

Forwards: Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek

Indian Women's Hockey Team

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete, Baljeet Kaur

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Rani Rampal