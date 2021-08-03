India Vs Belgium Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs BEL Olympics Hockey Semi-Final LIVE

The Indian men's hockey team will take on World Number 2 Belgium in the semi-final match at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Tuesday. On Sunday, India's Men Hockey team defeated Great Britain 3-1 in the Tokyo Olympics quarter-finals to secure a semi-final spot for the first time since the 1980 Moscow Olympics Games.

Manpreet Singh & Co. have been in outstanding form as they finished second in the Group A standings, winning all their games barring world number 1 Australia. Notably, Team India's win against Great Britain put them one step away from winning a third medal after PV Sindhu won a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. The India vs Belgium Live streaming will keep the fans on the edge of the seat as the Manpreet Singh-led squad will have the opportunity to seal a medal.

How to watch IND vs BEL Olympics Hockey Semi-Final live

Fans who are wondering where and How to watch IND vs BEL Olympics Hockey Semi-Final live can enjoy the match directly on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony Six, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages. DD Sports will also telecast the match live. The India vs Belgium Live Streaming will start from 7:00 AM IST onwards.

India vs Belgium Live Streaming

As the Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the 2020 Summer Tokyo Olympics, India vs Belgium Live Streaming can also be watched on the SonyLiv app.

India results in Group Stage at Tokyo Olympics

India beat New Zealand 3-2

India lost to Australia 7-1

India beat Spain 3-0

India beat Argentina 3-1

India beat Japan 5-3

India beat Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinals

Belgium results in Group stage at Tokyo Olympics

Belgium beat Netherlands 3-1

Belgium beat Germany 3-1

Belgium beat Republic of South Africa 9-4

Belgium beat Canada 9-1

Belgium drew with Great Britain 2-2

Belgium beat Spain 3-1 in the quarterfinals

(Image Credits: AP)