India Vs Belgium Live Streaming: How To Watch Men's & Women's FIH Pro League In India, UK?

The Indian men's and women's hockey teams are all set to return on Sunday to confront Belgium once again in the FIH Pro League after nail-biting encounters on Saturday. The men's team beat the Belgians 5-4 in the shoot-out, while the women's team suffered a 2-1 defeat.

The second leg of the men's game will begin live at 8:00 PM IST on June 12, while the women's game will commence live at 5:30 PM IST. Ahead of what promises to be another enthralling and nail-biting contest between two of the greatest hockey teams in the world, here is a look at how to watch the FIH Pro League in India and the UK, and the India vs Belgium live streaming details.

How to watch FIH Pro League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the FIH Pro League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the India vs Belgium live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of both the men's and the women's matches on the official social media handles of both teams.

The FIH Pro League 2021-22 is returning on a new field, but with the same level of passion.🏑

Tune in at 8:00 PM (IST), Star Sports First and Disney+Hotstar to catch the first match live. pic.twitter.com/k2zncluEM1 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 11, 2022

India vs Belgium live streaming details in UK

Fans wondering how to watch the India vs Belgium clash live in the UK can tune in to watch.hockey to access the live stream of the all-important clash. The women's match will begin live at 1:00 PM BST on Sunday, June 12, while the men's game begins at 3:30 PM BST on the same day.

Indian Men's Hockey Team

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (captain), Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma

Forwards: Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek

We call her 𝗦𝗔𝗩e𝗜𝗧𝗔! 🥅



Watch one of the many reasons for our Victories in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22 in just 𝗧𝘄𝗼 𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀, exclusively on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1HD and Disney+Hotstar. pic.twitter.com/z6X7sbJaUQ — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 11, 2022

Indian Women's Hockey Team

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete, Baljeet Kaur

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Rani Rampal