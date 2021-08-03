India Vs Belgium: PM Narendra Modi Watches Match, Extends His Wishes To Men's Hockey Team

The Indian men's team 'journey at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been outstanding so far and they will be aiming to make history by entering the final of the hockey event at the Tokyo Olympics. Manpreet Singh & Co. have been in terrific form throughout the Olympics finishing second in the Group A standings. They won all their matches in the group except the one against world number 1 Australia in which they were handed a crushing defeat.

India vs Belgium hockey: PM Narendra Modi watches India Men's Hockey team in action

The Indian men's hockey team on Sunday made history after defeating Great Britain 3-1 to secure their place in the semi-finals. The team made it's entry into the last four for the first time since the 1980 Moscow Olympics Games. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi posted a tweet in which he wrote about watching India vs Belgium hockey match and extended his wishes towards the team for their fine effort. Here's what PM Modi tweeted

I’m watching the India vs Belgium Hockey Men’s Semi Final at #Tokyo2020. Proud of our team and their skills. Wishing them the very best! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2021

#WATCH | CRPF jawans cheer for Indian men's hockey team in Jammu, chant 'Jeetega bhai jeetega, India jeetega' & 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.



India is playing against Belgium in the semi-final at #TokyoOlympics. pic.twitter.com/ohEneoSOtx — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

India vs Belgium hockey match update so far

At the time of writing, both India and Belgium were locked at 2-2 with quarter 23 currently underway. Belgium took the lead in the second minute of the match through a penalty corner as Luypaert managed to find the back of the net. The Indian team however bounced back and equalised through skipper Harmanpreet Singh who converted the Penalty COrner opportunity presented to him. India took the lead through striker Mandeep Singh as his reverse slap shot hit the back of the net. Belgium took a review for use of the backside of the stick but the goal stands. As the match approached half time Belgium equalised through Hendrickx who scored from the penalty corner. At the end of Quarter 3, both teams failed to score the goal as they opted for a passing game to break down the defence.

