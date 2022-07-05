India Vs China Live Streaming: How To Watch FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Match?

The India women’s hockey team is up against China on Tuesday, in the Pool B match of ongoing FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup taking place in Spain and Netherlands 2022. This will be India’s second outing in the tournament, as they earlier started their campaign by earning a 1-1 draw against England on July 3 at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen. Meanwhile, other than India, China and England, New Zealand also find themselves in the Pool B. Following the match against China, India will face New Zealand on July 7.

Interestingly all four of the Pool B teams are yet to open their winning account, as all of them returned with draws in their respective first games. China currently lead the series with a GF and GA of two, followed by New Zealand, England and India. Vandana Katariya scored the lone goal for India in their campaign opener, and will be a key player to watch out for on Tuesday.

How to watch the live telecast of India’s match in the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2022?

The Star Sports India is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India, and will telecast the India vs China match on Tuesday in the Star Sports 1 channel.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs China at the Hockey Women’s World Cup 2022?

Interested hockey fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of the match on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

After a fantastic match on Sunday, our #WomenInBlue intends to make this one count as they go up against China today, 5 July 2022!



Catch the action live on Star Sports First and Disney+Hotstar at 8:00 PM (IST). pic.twitter.com/rzR2Mi60Aj — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 5, 2022

Where is the India vs China match at the Hockey Women’s World Cup 2022 being played?

India’s match on Tuesday against China is scheduled to be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen.

When is the India vs China match scheduled to begin?

India’s Women’s World Cup 2022 match against China is scheduled to begin at 16:30 local time, and at 20:00 (8 PM) IST on Tuesday.

A look at the India women’s squad for the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2022-

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (c), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vc), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi

(Image: @TheHockeyIndia/Twitter)