India Vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 LIVE In India?

The Indian Women's Hockey Team will lock horns against England in their maiden match of the ongoing FIH Women's World Cup on Sunday. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. IST and will take place at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. In terms of the head-to-head record between the two sides, England have an upper hand over their Indian counterparts. Out of the seven matches that they have played against each other, England have won three and lost one, while three games have ended in draws.

India vs England: How to watch FIH Women's World Cup match in India?

The live broadcast of the FIH Hockey World Cup match between India and England will be available on Star Network. The match will be live telecast on Star Sports TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

FIH Women's World Cup 2022: Full squads

India's squad: Savita Punia (captain, GK), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deep Grace Ekka (vc), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi.

Replacement players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari.

Head coach: Janneke Schopman.

England's squad: Sabbie Heesh (GK), Maddie Hinch (GK), Giselle Ansley, Grace Balsdon, Darcy Bourne, Fiona Crackles, Sophie Hamilton, Tess Howard, Holly Hunt, Hannah Martin, Shona McCallin, Lily Owsley, Hollie Pearne (captain), Izzy Petter, Ellie Rayer, Anna Toman, Laura Unsworth, Lily Walker.

Travelling reserves: Alex Malzer, Lizzie Neal.

Head coach: David Ralph.

FIH Women's World Cup 2022: India's schedule

India are part of Pool B in the competition which also consists of teams like England, China, and New Zealand. After playing England on Sunday, India will face China in their next first-round game on July 5. India will then play New Zealand on July 7.

July 3: India vs England - 8:00 p.m. IST

July 5: India vs China - 8:00 p.m. IST

July 7: India vs New Zealand - 11:00 p.m. IST

July 9-12: Crossover and position matches

July 12-14: Quarter-finals and position matches

July 16-17: Semi-finals and position matches

July 18: Final - 1:00 a.m. IST.