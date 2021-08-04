India Vs Germany Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs GER Hockey Bronze Medal Match LIVE

The Indian men's hockey team will square off against Germany in the bronze-medal match at the Tokyo Olympics. Team India came into this fixture having lost the semi-finals to Belgium (2-5) while Germany lost to Australia (3-1) in their fixture. The two sides will now take the field on Thursday, August 5 at 7 AM IST. Here is how to watch IND vs GER Olympics hockey Bronze medal match and India vs Germany Live Streaming details.

Tokyo Olympics men's hockey semifinals: How to watch IND vs GER Olympics hockey Bronze medal match-final live

Fans can catch the live-action of India vs Germany men's hockey Bronze medal match on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony Six and Sony SIX HD TV and on Doordarshan. Additionally, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages. The Indian men's hockey team will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app with the match starting at 7:00 AM IST.

India vs Germany match preview

Graham Reid's Indian men's hockey team picked up an early lead against Belgium finishing the first quarter by 2-1. Belgium then pulled one back in the second quarter, levelling the scores. The third quarter too saw both teams tied on 2-2 but the Belgium men took the game away in the final quarter with three goals. Manpreet Singh’s men will look to put behind their 5-2 loss to Belgium and will be rearing to go for the Bronze Medal, which will be India's first since 1980 where they defeated Spain 4-3 to clinch gold.

In the other semi-final, Germany went down 3-1 to Australia. Germany comes into this game with a slightly better record both offensively and defensively. Germany has scored 23 goals and 14 conceded while India has scored 20 goals and conceded 19. Both teams will want to get their hands on the Bronze medal and that calls for an intriguing clash.

India vs Germany Squads

Indian men's hockey team: Manpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Surender Kumar, Hardik Singh, Birendra LakraGurjant Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Prasad, Shamsher Singh.

Alternate players: Varun Kumar, Simranjeet Singh.

German men's hockey team: Tobias Hauke, Alexander Stadler, Lukas Windfeder, Linus Müller, Martin Haner, Johannes Grosse, Benedikt Fürk, Niklas Bosserhoff, Mats Grambusch, Martin Zwicker, Timur Oruz, Niklas Wellen, Constantin Staib, Timm Herzbruch, Christopher Rühr, Florian Fuchs.

Alternate players: Paul-Philipp Kaufmann, Justus Weigand.

Image credits: Hockey India Twitter