India Vs Germany Women's Hockey Live Stream: How To Watch IND-W Vs GER-W Live In India

Following Mirabai Chanu's silver-medal winning historic performance at the Tokyo Olympics, Team India's performance is not up to its potential. However, there are many chances yet to come for Team India to up its ante at the Tokyo Olympics. Similarly, India's Women Hockey Team on Monday will lock horns with mighty Germany around 5:45 PM IST. The India vs Germany match will be vital for Rani Rampal & Co as they were heavily defeated by the Netherlands. In terms of World rankings, Germany is on 3 while India is on 10.

Ahead of India vs Germany match in Group A, here are the complete details for fans on when to watch India vs Germany Women's hockey match-

When to watch India vs Germany Women's hockey match

The match will start at 5:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). It will be played at the Oi Hockey Stadium, South Pitch.

Where can you watch the match?

You can watch India vs Germany Women's Hockey Live Streaming directly on the SonyLIV app on a subscription basis and the match will also be aired on Television on the Sony Sports Network.

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC



India Vs Netherlands Highlights

The Indian women’s hockey national team were up against the world's number one ranked team in women’s hockey, Netherlands, and came up short losing 5-1. They put up a tough fight in the first half, but were unable to cope with the Dutch attack.

The Women in Blue conceded in the sixth minute of the match as Dutch number 10 Felice Albers scored after the Indian defense was caught napping. However, the Indian skipper Rani Rampal managed to pull a goal back after the ball was put in from the right flank for Rani to convert into the goal.

The Indians then carried on their attacks with more freedom and kept making runs down the Dutch flanks.

The Indian defense did well to hold off the Dutch and the attacking side also did well to try and create as many chances as they could. And to everyone's surprise, the match was level at 1-1 at halftime.

The Indian defense started to fall apart in the fourth quarter and the Dutch looked much more in control with the Indians trying to play catch up. The Dutch then found another goal through Albers and soon after Van Maasakker made it 5-1 to end India's hopes of a point in the first game of their journey at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

(Image Credits: AP)