India Vs Great Britain Bronze Medal Match: Check Head-to-head Records, Stats, Squad & More

The Indian women's hockey team is all set to lock horns against Great Britain in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, August 6. India was eliminated from the gold medal race earlier this week after the Rani Rampal-lead side lost 2-1 against Argentina, who proved too strong for the Women in Blue in the semi-final match. The Netherlands, on the other hand, hammered the United Kingdom 5-1 to book their spot in the final of the Olympics hockey event.

Head-to-Head record:

The Indian women's hockey team has not played as many Olympic matches as its British counterpart. However, both teams have clashed multiple times in bilateral and other events. In the very few matches that they have clashed against each other, including in the Pool games at the 2021 Olympic Games, Great Britain has always held the edge with two wins in four matches. The remaining two matches were drawn by the Indian women. Great Britain has scored 9 goals in these encounters, while India has scored just 4 goals. Great Britain definitely has an advantage going into the bronze medal match on Friday.

IND vs GBR probable XIs:

India's probable XI: Savita Punia (Goalkeeper), Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Udita, Nisha Warsi, Neha Goyal, Monika Malik, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rani Rampal (Captain), Vandana Katariya

Great Britain's probable XI: Madeleine Claire Hinch (Goalkeeper), Sarah Jones, Hannah Martin, Susannah Townsend, Anna Toman, Laura Unsworth, Lily Owsley, Ellie Rayer, Shona McCallin, Hollie Pearne-Webb (Captain), Petter Isabelle

IND vs GBR Full squad:

India's squad: Navjot Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Monika Malik, Reena Khokhar, Sharmila Devi, Nikki Pradhan, Savita Punia, Nisha Warsi, Vandana Katariya, Udita, Namita Toppo, Lalremsiami Hmar, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Rani Rampal (Captain), Tete Salima, Neha Goyal.

Great Britain's squad: Madeleine Claire Hinch (Goalkeeper), Laura Unsworth, Sarah Evans, Anna-Frances Toman, Hannah Martin, Sarah Louise Jones, Susannah Townsend, Sarah Robertson, Elena Sian Rayer, Petter Isabelle, Leah Julia Wilkinson, Giselle Ansley, Hollie Pearne-Webb (Captain), Fiona Anne Crackles, Shona McCallin, Lily Owsley, Grace Balsdon, Amy Ewart Costello.

Image: AP/PTI

