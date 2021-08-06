India Vs Great Britain Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs GBR Hockey Bronze Medal Match?

Indian women's hockey team on Friday, 6 August 2021, will take on Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics and will look forward to winning its maiden medal in the mega sporting event. Indian women's hockey team on Wednesday failed to qualify in the finals of the Tokyo Olympics as the Rani Rampal-led squad were defeated by world no. 3 Argentina by 2-1. However, the Indian women's hockey team would take a lot of confidence from their spirited performance against Argentina. With nothing to lose from here on, world no.7 India would fancy their chances against world no.4 Great Britain.

There is no pressure on them as the 18 fearless and determined women had already done the unthinkable when they stunned three-time champions Australia 1-0 to enter the Olympic semifinals for the first time. India women's hockey team's best performance in the Olympics came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games where they finished fourth out of six teams.

Talking about India vs Great Britain match, both the teams had locked horns during the group stage of the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian women's hockey team faced defeat by 1-4 by Great Britain in the group stage of the Tokyo Olympics.

Rani Rampal on India vs Great Britain at Tokyo Olympics 2020

After the heartbreaking loss against Argentina, skipper Rani Rampal expressed positivity and said that the competition is not yet over for the Indians.

"The tournament is not over yet. We still have a chance to win a bronze medal. An Olympic medal is a medal. If you win gold that is nice but still bronze is a medal, so we will fight for that medal and we will focus on the next match," she said.

On the other hand, India's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said, "We came here to win a medal and still there's one (available). It's now about recovery, about the mindset. The good thing is, it's not always good that we lost a lot in the past but we also have learned to deal with the losses."

For the Gold medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Netherlands will play Argentina in the final on Friday.

