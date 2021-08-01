India Vs Great Britain Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs GBR Olympics Hockey QF LIVE

India will be locking horns with Great Britain in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's hockey quarterfinal on Sunday. The Indian team who has been on a roll so far in this competition cannot afford to take their eyes off the ball against the Britishers as a loss here would bring curtains down on their campaign. Meanwhile, a win would not only take them to the semis but also a step closer to a step closer to medal contention.

As Manpreet Singh & Co. look forward to sealing a last-four berth by coming out on top in this all-important knockout fixture, let's take a look at India vs Great Britain live streaming details without further ado.

How to watch IND vs GBR Olympics Hockey QF LIVE?

The quarterfinal match between India and Great Britain will be played on Sunday, August 1 and the kickoff time is scheduled at 05:30 PM IST. The match will be contested at Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch in Tokyo, Japan.

The live-action of the India vs Great Britain Q/F will be telecast on Sony Sports Network whereas, the live streaming platform for the same is the SonyLIV app/ Sony Sports. Meanwhile, this game will also be aired on DD National.

India vs Great Britain Q/F Preview

With 12 points from four out of five wins, the Manpreet Singh-led side finished the pool stages with 12 points to their name. India overcame Japan 5-3 in their final group game of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's hockey on Friday. The Indians had won their opening match against New Zealand 3-1 before being completely outplayed by the multiple-time world and Olympic champions Australia 7-1. India then won their next match against Spain convincingly by a 3-0 margin and won their penultimate group fixture against Rio Olympics gold medalists Argentina 3-1 respectively.

Now, a spirited Indian team will be up against Great Britain in the quarterfinals. In Pool B, Great Britain is placed third with two wins of five games. The British contingent lost only one match, while the remaining two were drawn. GB suffered their only defeat against Germany 5-1 in Pool B. Great Britain's matches ended in a draw against Netherlands and Belgium. While they won against South Africa and Canada respectively.