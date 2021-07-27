Last Updated:

India Vs Great Britain Women's Hockey Live Stream: How To Watch IND-W Vs GBR-W In India

Ahead of India vs Great Britain match at Tokyo Olympics, here are the complete details for fans on when to watch India vs Great Britain Women's hockey match.

India vs Great Britain Women's Hockey Live Stream

After facing back-to-back losses in the group round at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Indian Women’s Hockey team is now looking for a comeback. The team led by Rani Rampal is currently at the bottom of Pool A and will look at turning the tournament around with a win against Great Britain on Wednesday, July 28. India has so far lost to world No. 1 the Netherlands (5-1) and world No. 2 Germany (2-0). India will now have to fight for victory as only the top four teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

How to Watch IND-W vs GBR-W Live in India

The Tokyo Olympics match between India and Great Britain’s women's hockey team will start at 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). It will be played at the Oi Hockey Stadium, South Pitch. 

India vs Great Britain Women's Hockey Live Stream

You can watch India vs Great Britain Women's Hockey Live Stream directly on the SonyLIV app on a subscription basis and the match will also be aired on Television on either Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony Six and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages.

For international viewers:

  • Japan: The Japan Consortium
  • USA: NBC Universal
  • UK: BBC, Eurosport
  • China: CCTV
  • Australia: Seven Network
  • Germany: ARD-ZDF
  • Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
  • Spain: RTVE
  • Italy: RAI
  • France: Eurosport
  • South Africa: SABC

India Vs Germany Highlights

The Indian Women's Hockey Team on Monday suffered its second consecutive defeat at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. World No. 3 Germany defeated India 2-0 in its second Pool A match. India, who had big chances to get something out of this game, fell short as the Germans were clinical at their end.

Notably, in the third quarter, Gurjit Kaur missed a penalty, with German goalkeeper Sonntag making a brilliant save. It got worse, in the fourth quarter when Indian forward Sharmila Devi was given a yellow card following which she went off from the field. She was playing brilliantly until she was penalised for a rash tackle, ending India's hopes. The Rani Rampal-led side where the weaker side towards the end, and lost the game.

