India Vs Ireland Women's Hockey Live Stream: How To Watch IND Vs IRE Olympics Hockey LIVE?

The Indian women's hockey team are set to take on Ireland Women's hockey team in a crucial encounter of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 event at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Friday, July 30. This Tokyo 2020 match is crucial for team India as they look to keep their chances alive of qualifying for the next stage of the tournament after suffering defeat in the first three matches. India must win with a good goal margin to keep their quarter-final hopes alive. Here's a look at India vs Ireland hockey live stream details, how to watch IND vs IRE live in India and when to watch IND vs IRE live in India.

India vs Ireland hockey live stream: How and When to watch

If you want to catch IND vs IRE live in India, then the match will be telecasted live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony Six and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages. For fans who are wondering how to watch IND vs IRE live in India, then they can log in to the SonyLiv app to catch all the action. The live-action is set to begin at 8:15 AM IST.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: India vs Ireland match preview

India team is currently without a point in Pool A after losing their first three matches. They are ahead of South Africa due to goal difference and will be desperate to win both the matches as only the top four teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals starting Monday, August 2. Currently, the Netherlands are leading the group with nine points followed by Great Britain and Germany with six points each. Ireland is fourth with only six points and South Africa are last with nothing.

India Women started their campaign on the losing side against lost to world No. 1 the Netherlands (5-1) before going down to world No. 2 Germany (2-0) in their second outing. Their previous match was against world No. 6 and defending champion Great Britain to whom they lost the match 4-1. On the other hand, Ireland opened their campaign with a win against South Africa by a margin of 2-0 but after that they ending up losing to the Netherlands (4-0) and Germany (4-2). If India beat Ireland on Saturday with a huge margin, then they will still have a chance of making it to the quarter-finals.