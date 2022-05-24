India Vs Japan Live Streaming: How To Watch Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Match In India, Asia & UK

The India men’s hockey team is up against Japan in the Pool A game of the ongoing Asia Cup Hockey 2022 tournament at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday evening. The Birendra Lakra-led Indian team heads into the game, after finishing their campaign opener against Pakistan on Monday with the scores of 1-1. At the same time, Japan earned a thumping 9-0 win over Indonesia in their tournament opener.

Ahead of the match, Japan sit at the top the pool A points table with three points, while India and Pakistan follow with one goal each. Indonesia meanwhile are yet to open their account. India stand the chance of climbing to the top of the charts if they earn a victory on Tuesday.

In the preliminary round of the tournament, four teams in each pool will play each other once, before the top two teams head to the Super 4s. After four teams will play each other once in the Super 4s, the top teams will play the final, while the top three teams qualify for the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 in India.

Asia Cup Hockey 2022, India vs Japan: Live Streaming Details

Meanwhile, hockey fans wondering how to watch India vs Japan, Asia Cup Hockey 2022 match, can tune in to Star Sports, who have the broadcasting rights for the tournament. Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD will telecast the match, while it will be live-streamed on the website and mobile application of Disney+Hotstar. Fans elsewhere in UK or anywhere in Asia can watch the game on FIH Watch Hockey Application. The match is scheduled to begin at 5 PM IST on Tuesday.

India’s Predicted Starting Line-up: Birendra Lakra (captain), Karthi Selvam, Simranjeet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Suraj Karkera (goalkeeper), SV Sunil, Raj Kumar Pal, Sheshe Gowda BM, Vishnukant Singh, Manjeet, Abhishek Lakra

India’s Full Squad for Asia Cup Hockey 2022

Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Birendra Lakra (c), Manjeet, Dipsan Tirkey

Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh

Forwards: Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil (vc), Uttam Singh, S. Karthi;

Replacements: Maninder Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Standbys: Pawan, Pardeep Singh, Ankit Pal, Angad Bir Singh

(Image: @asia_hockey/Twitter)