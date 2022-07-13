India Vs Japan Live Streaming: How To Watch FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Match?

The Indian Women's Hockey Team is all set to lock horns against Japan in the 9-12th place play-off match in the ongoing FIH Women's Hockey World Cup on Wednesday. A victory in the match can see India finish as high as ninth in the marquee competition. India failed to qualify for the second round after finishing third in the preliminary stage. India began their campaign with two back-to-back draws against England and China before losing 3-4 to New Zealand.

India played against Canada in the 9th-13th place classification, where they won 2-3 on penalties. Earlier, India lost 1-0 to Spain in their cross-overs match, which could have given them a chance to move to the quarterfinals. India will now play against Japan in the 9th-12th place classification, which also includes Ireland and China. India will come into the game with a lot of confidence courtesy of their win against Canada on Monday.

India vs Japan: How to watch the live broadcast of the World Cup match?

The ongoing FIH Women's World Cup is being broadcast on Star Sports Network in India. The match between India and Japan will be live telecasted on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD TV channels.

India vs Japan: How to watch the live streaming of the World Cup match?

The live streaming of the FIH Women's World Cup match between India and Japan will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The video-streaming platform can be accessed after paying a minimum subscription fee of Rs. 299 per month.

FIH Women's World Cup India vs Japan: Time & venue

The match is scheduled to be played at 8:00 p.m. IST. The FIH Women's World Cup between India and Japan will be played at the Estadi Olímpic de Terrassa in Terrassa, Spain.

FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: Full squad

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (c), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vc), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi

Replacement players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari

Head coach: Janneke Schopman

Image: Twitter/@VPSecretariat