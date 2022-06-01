India Vs Japan Live Streaming: How To Watch Hockey Asia Cup 2022 Bronze Medal Match LIVE?

India's hopes of entering the final of the Hockey Asia Cup 2022 were dashed by Korea after both teams played out a nail-biting 4-4 draw. India's Nilam Xess, Maninder Singh, Sheshe Gowda BM and Mareeswaran Shakthivel found the back of the net, while Jang Jonghyun, Ji Woo Cheon, Kim Jung Hoo and Jung Manjae scored goals for Korea in what was a tense encounter. The result saw Korea advance to the finals due to a superior goal difference, leading India to a bronze medal match against Japan on Wednesday. As the young Indian team looks to salvage pride, let's take a look at India vs Japan Asia Cup live streaming details.

India vs Japan: Where to watch Hockey Asia Cup 2022 Bronze medal match in India?

Hockey fans in the country can tune in to Star Sports Network to watch the Hockey Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Japan. The live broadcast of India vs Japan match will be available on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD. India vs Japan Asia Cup live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs Japan Asia Cup live streaming: Time, Date & Venue

The live broadcast of the Hockey Asia Cup 2022 bronze medal match between India and Japan is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST on June 1, Wednesday. The match will take place at Jakarta's GBK Sports Complex hockey stadium.

India vs Japan: Asia Cup bronze medal match preview

This will be the third meeting between both teams in this edition of the Hockey Asia Cup 2022. In the group stage, Japan beat India 5-2 while in the Super 4s, India defeated the Japanese 2-1. India have won the Asia Cup three times and finished runners-up on five occasions. Japan, on the other hand, are vying for a maiden podium finish and will be going all out to seal the third position.

India finished third in the Super 4s after a 4-4 draw versus Korea. Japan, on the other hand, will come into the match after losing to Malaysia 5-0 in their final match due to which they finished last in the Super 4s with no points. Malaysia, Korea and India finished with five points each, however, the two teams for the final were decided on the basis of their goal difference. While Malaysia had a goal difference of 5, Korea finished with a difference of 2 and India finished with goal difference of 1.