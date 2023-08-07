Asian Champions Trophy India Vs Korea Highlights: India Defeat Korea 3-2

Quick links:
Image: TheHockeyIndia/Twitter
India managed to hold on to their lead as they defeat Korea 3-2 to register their 3rd consecutive victory in Asian Champions Trophy
Korea reduce the deficit as Jihun Yang converts a penalty corner
Harmanpreet Singh fails to convert a penalty
India have held on to their lead at the end of the 3rd quarter
A great move ended in a delightful goal. Shamsher Singh beats his marker and passes it on to Mandeep Singh who doesn;t make a mistake and lodges a shot straight into the goal.
India will seek to build on to their lead over Korea
Indian team have managed to hold on to their lead at the halftime
Dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh converts a penalty corner as the skipper helps India in taking a 2-1 lead.
Sunghhyun Kim restored parity for the visitors.
Nilakanta Sharma opens the scoring for the homeside.
India: Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak (GK), Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh
Korea: Jaehyeon Kim, Manjae Jung, Jungjun Lee, Woo Cheon Ji, Cheoleon Park, Hyeseung Lee, Sunghyun Kim, Seunghoon Lee, Hyeongjin Kim, Jonghun Jang (C), Lee Juyoung
India vs Korea kicks off
Will India be able to beat Korea at their home? tune into republicworld.com for latest updates.
Harmanpreet Singh: "If you look then this is how we are preparing for Asian Games. We are getting good matches ahead of Asian Games. It is good for us as well as others. We can work on what we learned in this tournament. It is a good opportunity to play against Asian countries ahead of the Asian Games."
Korean team are too 3rd in the points table with five points
India is unbeaten in the Asian Champions Trophy with two wins and a draw and with 10 points they are currently topping the table.
Indian teanm has been in good form and they sould have an easy outing against Korea.