Asian Champions Trophy India Vs Korea Highlights: India Defeat Korea 3-2

After crushing Malaysia 5-0, India will lock horns against Korea on Monday in Asian Champions Trophy 2023. To get all the India vs Korea live updates, and India vs Korea live score, stay at republicworld.com. Get all the India vs Korea live score today match instantly.

Anirban Sarkar
India vs Korea live updates

22:24 IST, August 7th 2023
Asian Champions Trophy live update: India defeat Korea 3-2

India managed to hold on to their lead as they defeat Korea 3-2 to register their 3rd consecutive victory in Asian Champions Trophy

22:21 IST, August 7th 2023
Asian Champions Trophy live update: India 3-2 Korea

Korea reduce the deficit as Jihun Yang converts a penalty corner

21:57 IST, August 7th 2023
Asian Champions Trophy live update: India miss a penalty

Harmanpreet Singh fails to convert a penalty

21:52 IST, August 7th 2023
Asian Champions Trophy live update: India maintain lead over Korea

India have held on to their lead at the end of the 3rd quarter

21:38 IST, August 7th 2023
Asian Champions Trophy live update: India take the lead again

A great move ended in a delightful goal. Shamsher Singh beats his marker and passes it on to Mandeep Singh who doesn;t make a mistake and lodges a shot straight into the goal.

21:30 IST, August 7th 2023
Asian Champions Trophy live update: third quarter starts

India will seek to build on to their lead over Korea

21:22 IST, August 7th 2023
Asian Champions Trophy live update: India lead 2-1 at halftime

Indian team have managed to hold on to their lead at the halftime

21:12 IST, August 7th 2023
Asian Champions Trophy live update: India take the lead again

Dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh converts a penalty corner as the skipper helps India in taking a 2-1 lead.

21:06 IST, August 7th 2023
Asian Champions Trophy live update: Korea draw the level

Sunghhyun Kim restored parity for the visitors.

21:06 IST, August 7th 2023
Asian Champions Trophy live update: India take the lead

Nilakanta Sharma opens the scoring for the homeside.

20:43 IST, August 7th 2023
Asian Champions Trophy live update: Both teams named a strong lineup

India: Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak (GK), Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh

Korea: Jaehyeon Kim, Manjae Jung, Jungjun Lee, Woo Cheon Ji, Cheoleon Park, Hyeseung Lee, Sunghyun Kim, Seunghoon Lee, Hyeongjin Kim, Jonghun Jang (C), Lee Juyoung

20:42 IST, August 7th 2023
Asian Champions Trophy live update: match starts

India vs Korea kicks off

20:28 IST, August 7th 2023
Asian Champions Trophy live update: Match will start very shortly

Will India be able to beat Korea at their home? tune into republicworld.com for latest updates.

19:58 IST, August 7th 2023
Asian Champions Trophy live update: Indian captain is confident ahead of the Asian Games

Harmanpreet Singh: "If you look then this is how we are preparing for Asian Games. We are getting good matches ahead of Asian Games. It is good for us as well as others. We can work on what we learned in this tournament. It is a good opportunity to play against Asian countries ahead of the Asian Games."

19:16 IST, August 7th 2023
Asian Champions Trophy live update: Korea are 3rd in the table

Korean team are too 3rd in the points table with five points

19:16 IST, August 7th 2023
Asian Champions Trophy live update: India currently second on the table

India is unbeaten in the Asian Champions Trophy with two wins and a draw and with 10  points they are currently topping the table.

19:16 IST, August 7th 2023
Asian Champions Trophy live update: India to take on Korea

Indian teanm has been in good form and they sould have an easy outing against Korea.

