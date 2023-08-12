India Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy Final Highlights: IND Lift Record 4th Title

Quick links:
Image: Hockey India
India defeated Malaysia 4-3 to win record 4th Asian Champions Trophy title on Saturday.
India scored their fourth goal to regain lead at a crucial time in the match, just in the dying minutes of final quarter.
India have made a remarkable recovery as they levelled the scores against Malaysia 3-3.
Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a goal for India to reduce the lead to 2-3. India are back in the game.
India got a penalty corner early on in the third quarter but in vain. IND 1-3 MAS.
Anurag Thakur received the FIH President's Award from Macau's Tayyab Ikram, the current FIH President.
Malaysia scored their third goal just before the end of Q2 to take a 3-1 lead over India.
Malaysia have scored their second goal of the match to take a 2-1 lead against India. Razie Rahim scored from the penalty corner.
Malaysia scored an equaliser just before the end of Q1. Abu Kamal Azrai scored to level the proceedings. India 1-1 Malaysia.
India have scored the first goal of the final. Jugraj Singh scored from a penalty corner in the 9th minute. India are now 1-0 ahead of Malaysia.
The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final between India and Malaysia has started.
Here's the starting XIs for the Grand Finale in Chennai.
The moment we've all awaited🤩— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 12, 2023
The Grand Finale Unveiled, 🇮🇳 India vs Malaysia 🇲🇾 in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 Championship Clash.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023@CMO_Odisha @CMOTamilnadu @asia_hockey @FIH_Hockey @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @sports_odisha pic.twitter.com/NNm79ogV3i
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur is present at the stadium for the final along with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.
Both teams are out for the national anthems. The match will begin after that.
The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final between India and Malaysia will begin shortly. The match will kick-start at 8:30 pm.
As the host country, India has showcased an exceptional performance in the tournament, earning a place in the final with a flawless record in the group-stage encounters. India defeated Japan 5-0 in the semifinal on Friday.
India: RP Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh
Malaysia: Shello Silverius, H Othman, Razie Rahim, Kamal Azral Abu, Najib Hassan, Muhammad Hassan, Marhan Jalil, Fitri Saari, Faizal Saari, Firhan Ashari, Najmi Jazlan.
The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final between India and Malaysia will be shown on Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels. The live streaming will be available on the FanCode app.
The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final between India and Malaysia is scheduled to take place at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai at 8:30 PM on Saturday.