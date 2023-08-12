Last Updated:

India Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy Final Highlights: IND Lift Record 4th Title

India defeated Malaysia 4-3 in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 to win their record 4th title. India have now officially become the most successful team of the tournament's history.

Hockey news
 
| Written By
Vishal Tiwari
India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Scores

Image: Hockey India

pointer
22:22 IST, August 12th 2023
India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Score: IND win record 4th title

India defeated Malaysia 4-3 to win record 4th Asian Champions Trophy title on Saturday. 

pointer
22:16 IST, August 12th 2023
IND vs MAS Live: India regain lead

India scored their fourth goal to regain lead at a crucial time in the match, just in the dying minutes of final quarter. 

pointer
21:58 IST, August 12th 2023
IND vs MAS Live: India level scores, make a remarkable recovery

India have made a remarkable recovery as they levelled the scores against Malaysia 3-3. 

pointer
21:58 IST, August 12th 2023
India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Score: Captain brings IND back into the game

Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a goal for India to reduce the lead to 2-3. India are back in the game. 

pointer
21:41 IST, August 12th 2023
Hockey Live Score Today Match: Q3 starts

India got a penalty corner early on in the third quarter but in vain. IND 1-3 MAS. 

pointer
21:34 IST, August 12th 2023
IND vs MAS Live: Anurag Thakur gets FIH President's Award

Anurag Thakur received the FIH President's Award from Macau's Tayyab Ikram, the current FIH President. 

pointer
21:23 IST, August 12th 2023
India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Score: MAS 3-1 IND

Malaysia scored their third goal just before the end of Q2 to take a 3-1 lead over India. 

pointer
21:14 IST, August 12th 2023
Hockey Live Score Today Match: Malaysia takes the lead

Malaysia have scored their second goal of the match to take a 2-1 lead against India. Razie Rahim scored from the penalty corner. 

pointer
21:04 IST, August 12th 2023
IND vs MAS hockey Match Today Live Score: Malaysia equalises

Malaysia scored an equaliser just before the end of Q1. Abu Kamal Azrai scored to level the proceedings. India 1-1 Malaysia. 

pointer
20:55 IST, August 12th 2023
IND vs MAS Hockey Live Score: India take 1-0 lead

India have scored the first goal of the final. Jugraj Singh scored from a penalty corner in the 9th minute. India are now 1-0 ahead of Malaysia. 

pointer
20:44 IST, August 12th 2023
Asian Champions Trophy Final Live Score: Quarter 1 starts

The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final between India and Malaysia has started. 

pointer
20:42 IST, August 12th 2023
IND vs MAS hockey Match Today Live Score: Starting XIs

Here's the starting XIs for the Grand Finale in Chennai.

pointer
20:40 IST, August 12th 2023
India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Score: Anurag Thakur, MK Stalin in the house

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur is present at the stadium for the final along with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. 
 

pointer
20:38 IST, August 12th 2023
IND vs MAS Hockey Live Score: Both teams out for the national anthem

Both teams are out for the national anthems. The match will begin after that.

pointer
20:18 IST, August 12th 2023
India vs Malaysia Final LIVE: Match to begin shortly

The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final between India and Malaysia will begin shortly. The match will kick-start at 8:30 pm. 

pointer
19:27 IST, August 12th 2023
IND vs MAS Live: India's performance so far

As the host country, India has showcased an exceptional performance in the tournament, earning a place in the final with a flawless record in the group-stage encounters. India defeated Japan 5-0 in the semifinal on Friday. 

pointer
18:25 IST, August 12th 2023
IND vs MAS ACT 2023 Live Updates: Predicted Lineups

India: RP Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh

Malaysia: Shello Silverius, H Othman, Razie Rahim, Kamal Azral Abu, Najib Hassan, Muhammad Hassan, Marhan Jalil, Fitri Saari, Faizal Saari, Firhan Ashari, Najmi Jazlan.

pointer
18:22 IST, August 12th 2023
India vs Malaysia Final LIVE: How to watch?

The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final between India and Malaysia will be shown on Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels. The live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. 

pointer
18:20 IST, August 12th 2023
India vs Malaysia Hockey Live today: When and where to watch?

The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final between India and Malaysia is scheduled to take place at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai at 8:30 PM on Saturday. 

COMMENT